SOUNDEXCHANGE HONORS CELIA CRUZ WITH HALL OF FAME AWARD IN CELEBRATION OF HER 100TH BIRTHDAY

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange announced today that Celia Cruz has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. Coinciding with the global celebration of the late Afro-Latina artist's 100th birthday, this honor recognizes the venerable "Queen of Salsa" as one of the most streamed creators in the organization's 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

Omer Pardillo-Cid, Executor of the Celia Cruz Estate, with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, honoring the late Celia Cruz. (Photo credit: Indira Pardillo)

Born in Havana, Cuba, in 1925, Cruz left an indelible mark on music and culture that continues to resonate globally. Her powerful contralto voice is instantly recognizable to generations of fans because her timeless music is interwoven with their lives. Cruz's musical career spanned more than five decades, during which she recorded more than 70 albums and sold millions of records worldwide.

A cultural icon, Cruz's legacy extends beyond music, seen and felt in fashion, activism, and representation. She celebrated her Cuban heritage while also standing firmly against the regime of Fidel Castro, choosing exile in the United States and never returning to Cuba during her lifetime.

"The timeless music and vibrancy of Celia Cruz continue to inspire generations of musicians and listeners around the world," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "As music fans celebrate what would have been this extraordinary artist's 100th birthday, her unwavering joy and resilience are as alive as ever. We are proud to honor Celia Cruz with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

"This is a wonderful honor, recognizing how relevant Celia and her music remain to this day, and the ongoing strength of her influence in popular culture," said Omer Pardillo-Cid, Executor of the Celia Cruz Estate. "We are truly grateful to SoundExchange for presenting Celia with this award amidst our ongoing celebration of her unparalleled legacy."

About Celia Cruz

Celia Cruz, born in Havana, Cuba, became one of Latin music's most iconic figures, renowned for her powerful voice and vibrant stage presence. She overcame humble beginnings, studied at Cuba's Conservatory of Music, and gained fame with La Sonora Matancera before choosing exile in the United States. Her solo career flourished with Tito Puente and later with Johnny Pacheco in Fania Records, helping shape salsa music globally. She collaborated widely, won numerous Grammys, and remained active even after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002, passing away in 2003. Cruz received major honors, including the National Medal of Arts and a Smithsonian Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2024, she became the first Afro-Latina to appear on U.S. currency, honored on the American quarter. Her enduring legacy as a cultural icon is encapsulated in her famous exclamation: ¡Azúcar!

About SoundExchange

Since 2003, SoundExchange has been on a mission to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange has collected and distributed more than $12 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange