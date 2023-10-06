Nobel Prize for Quantum Dots Validates the Broad Applicability of UbiQD's Core Technology

News provided by

UbiQD, Inc.

06 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Congratulations to Nobel Laureates Bawendi, Brus, Ekimov, and the Entire QD Community on the Pinnacle of Scientific Achievement

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UbiQD, Inc., the New Mexico-based leader in quantum dot (QD) manufacturing and technology, is today highlighting the important work of nanotechnology pioneers and 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awardees, Alexei Ekimov, Louis Brus, and Moungi Bawendi. UbiQD is exclusively licensing several patents co-authored by Professor Bawendi from M.I.T. and scaling up QD production to supply rapidly emerging markets primarily related to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Vials of brightly emitting QDs made with UbiQD’s Nobel Prize-winning technology based on I-III-VI semiconductors of various sizes make for a rainbow of colors.
"Many people have contributed to the success of quantum dots," said Victor Klimov, Los Alamos National Laboratory Fellow and QD innovator. "This honor, being for chemistry, focuses on those who first practically realized these fascinating materials. Alexey Ekimov pioneered the synthesis of the very first generation of QD samples – nanosized semiconductor crystals dispersed in glass matrices. Louis Brus worked independently on a different type of QDs – colloidal particles freely floating in liquid solutions. The groundbreaking works of these researchers date back to early 1980s. A new colloidal synthesis invented by Moungi Bawendi was reported in 1993. This innovation was very important because it made high-quality QDs readily available to a broad research community. Congratulations to my friends and collaborators for winning the Nobel Prize!" 

Quantum dots are semiconductor nanoparticles that exhibit high efficiency photoluminescence over a wide range of tunable colors, making them effective at optimizing light spectra. UbiQD has launched several greenhouse products under its UbiGro® brand that adjust the spectrum of sunlight to enhance crop growth. More recently, the company began engineering these materials for applications in utility-scale solar with the aim of significantly increasing the efficiency of current photovoltaic technologies. The company is pursuing multiple commercial product applications with a growing list of strategic partners.

"We are over the moon with the news this week, that the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded for the development of quantum dots," added Hunter McDaniel, UbiQD CEO. "This is an important milestone, maybe the ultimate milestone for any technology, and we are proud to be part of the story."

About UbiQD, Inc.
UbiQD (pronounced 'ubiquity') is the global leader in quantum dot manufacturing and technology. Founded in 2014, the company is powering product innovation in agriculture, clean energy, and security. Our quantum dots enable products that harness the power of color and light. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory and M.I.T. The company was recently recognized as the 'Best Overall Venture' at the 2023 National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Industry Growth Forum (IGF) in Denver. To learn more, please visit https://ubiqd.com, https://ubigro.com, and https://wendow.us.

