Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz will release the findings of a new UNESCO study at the National Press Club Headliners event on April 17

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz will release the findings of a new study on the relationship between press freedom and advancing democratic values and economic development at a National Press Club Headliners Coffee and Conversation at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 in the First Amendment Lounge.

Stiglitz's remarks will be followed by a panel discussion of the report with Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, global director for Governance Global Practice in the Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions Practice Group (EFI) Vice Presidency, Governance at the World Bank, and Eliot Minchenberg, Director of Office and UNESCO Representative to the United Nations in New York. The study is part of UNESCO's "World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development" series. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with coffee provided.

Registration is essential. Register for you attendance here - https://www.press.org/events/npc-headliners-joseph-stiglitz

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected]; (202) 662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club