Nobi Expands U.S. Team, Fuels Growth with Three New Hires

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobi, a provider of innovative AgeTech solutions, today announced the expansion of its U.S. business development team. Nobi's newest team members, Marc McGrann, Erich Klett and Pat Finley, bring decades of experience developing products, building relationships and driving growth, and first-hand knowledge of how technology can enhance the quality of life for older adults.

"As we continue to expand our presence in the U.S., we're excited to welcome Marc, Erich and Pat to the Nobi family," said Roeland Pelgrims, co-founder and CEO at Nobi. "Each of them shares our passion for improving the lives of older adults and brings valuable experience, expertise and perspective to drive Nobi's continued growth and expansion in the U.S."

McGrann, Klett and Finley will lead business development for Nobi's flagship device—an AI-powered, aesthetically designed smart lamp that is transforming elder care by both detecting and preventing falls, which are the most significant cause of fatal injuries in older adults. The Nobi lamp will be marketed to all levels within the continuing care environment, nursing homes, hospitals and, eventually, directly to consumers.

Marc McGrann, Director of Business Development, Consumer Markets

With a decade of experience developing innovative products for the senior living industry, McGrann has strong expertise in user-centric design and a deep understanding of older adult needs. Since 2011, he has been pivotal in driving positive change by working with devices in the personal emergency response (PERS) market and developing solutions for senior living communities. Recognized as a trusted industry leader, McGrann is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults through impactful solutions. He joins Nobi USA from Vayyar Imaging, where he led the company's growth in North America by identifying and pursuing opportunities for sales of current and future product lines focused on senior living, healthcare and safety.

Erich A. Klett, Business Development Executive, West Region

A highly accomplished professional, Klett's experience spans 19 years in business-to-business healthcare, senior living and long-term care building management. Klett has a proven track record of driving revenue growth, building key relationships and delivering exceptional results. He joins Nobi from Direct Supply, where he held various positions and made significant contributions to the company's growth. As the corporate account manager of technology solutions, Klett drove growth across platform and services revenue while helping customers improve outcomes through new technology.

Pat Finley, Business Development Executive, Midwest Region

Finley has extensive expertise in analyzing customer needs, presenting value-added solutions and consistently surpassing customer expectations. For nearly a decade, he's helped hundreds of operators across the nation successfully implement tailored technology solutions for a large number of senior living communities. In his previous role, Finley made significant contributions to Direct Supply's growth by developing strategic selling plans and implementing strategies to enhance revenues and margins. With high energy, a proactive approach to problem-solving and proven skills in leading cross-functional teams, Finley is well-equipped to drive Nobi's success.

McGrann, Klett and Finley join the Nobi U.S. team along with recently-announced board member and AgeTech expert Sarah Thomas and head of U.S. Niels Coch.

"Nobi is bringing fascinating technology to the U.S. market," said an enthused Niels Coch, Head of Nobi USA. "As we are celebrating our first successes, our industry connections and potential end-user customers have provided overwhelmingly positive feedback, clearly recognizing the advantages of Nobi over competitors in its ability to impact caregiver workflows and enhance resident living experiences in senior care communities and at home. To ensure our continued success in the U.S. market, we have assembled a robust business development team with a proven track record in the industry, by adding Marc, Erich, and Pat."

About Nobi

Founded in Belgium in 2018, Nobi is an AgeTech company that believes everyone deserves to grow old in a dignified, safe, and happy manner. Nobi's flagship device is its AI-powered smart lamp, which supports the safety of older adults by providing fall detection and prevention. Nobi provides targeted senior living care and helps relieve busy care workers from repetitive tasks. Nobi currently operates in Belgium, the United States, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Nobi has an international advisory board with specialists in elderly care, medicine, and smart home technology. Nobi was proclaimed "Most Promising Healthcare Innovation 2022" by Flemish and Dutch healthcare professionals. It has also received several other awards, including the Henry van de Velde 2021 Award in both the categories of Business Innovation and Consumer, a German Design Award, a 2023 Health Tech Digital Award (Best Elderly Care Tech Solution), eight international 2023 MUSE Design Awards and a prestigious 2023 IF Design Award. For more information, visit https://www.nobi.life/en. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @NobiSmartLamps.

