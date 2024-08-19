Nobl Q amplifies their Cloud and Industry solutions backbone with the acquisition of Corezi

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobl Q, a leading global provider of AI and cloud-based solutions, today announced the acquisition of Corezi, expanding Nobl Q's expertise into the Banking and Financial Services vertical. Corezi's addition also enhances Nobl Q's offerings in full-stack engineering, AI, DevOps, and cloud solutions across AWS and Azure platforms.

Expanded capabilities with innovative AI Solutions:

Combining Nobl Q and Corezi capabilities, we're able to deliver complex Cloud native, Infra and AI solutions that integrate advanced analytics and intelligent automation which will optimize business processes and drive innovation across multiple domains.

"We are excited to welcome Corezi into the Nobl Q family," said Caldwell Velnambi, CEO and Founder of Nobl Q. "Corezi helps Nobl Q enter into the Financial Services industry segment (incl. payment gateway solutions) and point of sale transformation, confirming our focus to build industry-focused solutions for our clients globally. In addition, this expands our Cloud, Infra, Splunk, and AI engineering capabilities to deliver robust and at-scale solutions. The culture and talent within Corezi are a great fit and I could not be more pleased with what we can collectively bring to our clients."

Corezi CEO Dusty Kroll and President John Patrick Philip will transition into key leadership roles within Nobl Q. A key priority for them will be to ensure that current Corezi clients continue to receive the high-quality service they have come to expect.

"We're excited to join the Nobl Q team!" added Dusty Kroll. "Caldwell's vision and the passion within Nobl Q for continued growth allows us to provide our clients with enhanced solutions and our employees greater opportunities."

This is the fourth major acquisition Nobl Q has made in the past 12 months, executing its strategic growth plan to bring sound, innovative solutions to its exponentially expanding customer base. With this strategy, Nobl Q is becoming one of the fastest-growing digital solutions companies in the US, strengthening its reputation as a client-centric, solutions-driven technology enterprise.

About Nobl Q:

Nobl Q is an AI-first, digital solutions company helping businesses grow through tailored strategies and cloud solutions rooted in SAP®, Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow®, Acumatica, AI, tax solutions and more. Nobl Q is solving today's technology problems, transforming businesses, and training the next generation of tech experts. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Nobl Q has a global reach through offices and delivery locations in the US, Canada, India, UK, Netherlands, France, and Italy.

About Corezi:

Corezi specializes in cloud-based solutions and digital transformation services, with a strong focus on enhancing business efficiency and scalability, particularly in the Financial Services and SaaS sectors. They offer customized technology strategies, including Cloud, Infra, AI engineering, IT modernization, and managed services, designed to help organizations optimize their operations. Corezi is committed to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that align with clients' unique needs and long-term goals, ensuring that Financial Services and SaaS businesses can achieve seamless growth and transformation.

Please visit www.NoblQ.com to learn more about us. If you have any questions, please reach out. Your trust and partnership are important to us, and we look forward to a successful future together.

