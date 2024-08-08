Nobl Q Expands its AI and Digital Solutions Offerings and Strengthens Client Impact with Strategic Acquisition of Propel

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobl Q, a leading global AI- and cloud-based solutions provider, announced today the acquisition of Propel, a renowned software developer that specializes in advanced technology solutions. This strategic acquisition is set to amplify Nobl Q's proficiencies and its reach across multiple verticals, as it brings together some of the sharpest minds in the industry.

The integration of Propel's advanced capabilities and innovative solutions into Nobl Q's comprehensive suite of services is anticipated to provide unparalleled value to clients, fostering enhanced digital transformation initiatives and business growth beyond the traditional scope, all designed to drive client success.

"We are excited to welcome Propel into the Nobl Q family," said Caldwell Velnambi, CEO and Founder of Nobl Q. "Just as grammar is the backbone of literature, ensuring its integrity and clarity, the culture at Propel embodies the essence for successful software development. This acquisition is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver innovative and impactful technology solutions. Propel's business focus, expertise in software development, and their commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision and, together, we will drive transformative change for our clients."

This is the third major acquisition made by Nobl Q in the past twelve months, tripling both its revenues and employee base, and bolstering its offerings significantly, making Nobl Q one of the fastest-growing AI and cloud solutions companies in the US.

As part of the acquisition, Propel's CEO, Bala Chandra, will take on the role of Chief Operations Officer at Nobl Q, and Propel's COO and CHRO, Malar Chandra, will assume the role of Nobl Q's Chief Integration and Transformation Officer. These leadership placements underscore the strategic importance of this acquisition, positioning Nobl Q to leverage Propel's strengths, drive future growth, and integrate their competencies into Nobl Q's business model. These appointments follow suit with the corporate transformation Nobl Q has made this year, adding tremendous experience and technology prowess to an already stellar leadership team.

"Joining forces with Nobl Q presents a tremendous opportunity for Propel and our clients," said Bala Chandra. "Our combined expertise and shared dedication to innovation will enable us to deliver even greater value and support to our customers. We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter together."

The combined entity will operate under the Nobl Q brand, creating a one-stop-shop for digital transformation for companies across industries and around the globe.

Propel's robust portfolio and experienced team will enhance Nobl Q's service offerings, providing clients with an even broader range of advanced solutions tailored to meet their specific needs. It is through the acquisition of remarkable assets like Propel which exemplifies Nobl Q's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering outstanding client outcomes.

About Nobl Q

Nobl Q is an AI-first, digital solutions company helping businesses grow through tailored strategies and cloud solutions rooted in SAP®, Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow®, Acumatica, AI, tax solutions and more. Nobl Q is solving today's technology problems, transforming businesses, and training the next generation of tech experts. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Nobl Q has a global reach through offices and delivery locations in North America, Canada, India, UK, Netherlands, France, and Italy.

About Propel

Propel is a software development company known for delivering advanced technology solutions across healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors. With a strong focus on innovation and client success, Propel has established itself as a trusted partner for leading organizations seeking to drive digital transformation and achieve business growth.

