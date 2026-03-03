Noble Acquires Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel & Spa

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the acquisition of the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel & Spa, a premium riverfront hotel located in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada.

The property benefits from a prime location along the Truckee River with immediate access to Reno's central business district and the broader Reno - Tahoe corridor, one of the most established year-round leisure destinations in the Western United States. The region attracts more than 15 million visitors annually and continues to demonstrate strong population growth, sustained job creation, and economic diversification across technology, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and tourism.

Reno represents one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, supported by sustained in-migration, a business-friendly tax environment, continued infrastructure investment, and expanding corporate demand. The market has attracted significant commitments from global leaders across technology, data infrastructure, electric vehicle manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, and logistics - including Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Switch - alongside major distribution operations serving the Western U.S. These investments have accelerated high-quality job creation, strengthened the region's income profile, and positioned Reno as a strategic hub for innovation and supply chain infrastructure. Its diversified economic base - spanning technology, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, professional services, and tourism - combined with its multi-season leisure appeal and proximity to Lake Tahoe, underpins resilient lodging fundamentals and durable year-round demand.

"Reno embodies the macroeconomic and demographic characteristics we prioritize when investing in high-growth markets," said Ben Brunt, chief investment officer at Noble. "The property's premier riverfront location and strong brand positioning provide a compelling platform to execute targeted capital enhancements and operational initiatives designed to drive performance and capture the region's continued expansion."

About Noble

With $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record of cycle-tested performance, Noble brings scale, consistency, and disciplined execution to real estate investment management in the travel and hospitality sector. As a fiduciary to globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across market cycles by focusing on durable, risk-adjusted outcomes. Recognized over multiple years among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's investment philosophy centers on enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

