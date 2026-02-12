ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the addition of Omar Mont-Louis and Tom Embry to its asset management leadership team, strengthening the firm's capabilities as it accelerates the growth and scale of its institutional investment strategies.

Noble Appoints Omar Mont-Louis as Director of Capital Expenditures and Facilities and Tom Embry as Director of Asset Management.

Mr. Mont-Louis will help lead capital planning, facilities oversight, and property improvement execution across Noble's portfolio. In this role, he will drive disciplined capital allocation, ensure rigorous underwriting-to-execution alignment, and oversee the implementation of value-enhancing renovation initiatives designed to elevate property positioning and extend asset life cycles. He will partner closely with Noble's operating and development teams to safeguard brand standards, optimize return on invested capital, and mitigate operational risk. Mr. Mont-Louis brings more than 30 years of hospitality engineering and facilities leadership experience, including senior roles with Remington Hospitality and Marriott International, where he directed large-scale capital programs and portfolio-wide operational initiatives.

Mr. Embry will help oversee asset management initiatives across Noble's branded long-term accommodations platform, focusing on revenue optimization, margin expansion, and operational efficiency. He will collaborate directly with operating teams to implement data-driven performance strategies, enhance portfolio benchmarking, and ensure consistent execution of Noble's institutional asset management framework. Mr. Embry has more than 20 years of hospitality experience, including leadership positions at Extended Stay America and WoodSpring Suites, where he supported large, geographically diverse extended-stay portfolios and drove measurable improvements in topline growth and asset-level profitability.

"Omar and Tom bring institutional experience and a proven record of execution across complex, scaled hospitality portfolios," said Steven Nicholas, Noble's Managing Principal and Head of Asset Management. "Their leadership strengthens our disciplined capital allocation, sharpens our operational oversight, and enhances our ability to drive durable cash flow growth and superior risk-adjusted returns across market cycles."

About Noble

With $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record of cycle-tested performance, Noble brings scale, consistency, and disciplined execution to real estate investment management in the travel and hospitality sector. As a fiduciary to globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across market cycles by focusing on durable, risk-adjusted outcomes. Recognized over multiple years among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's investment philosophy centers on enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

