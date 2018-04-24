NOBLE and IHG® Announce the Opening of the Dual-Branded EVEN® Hotel and Staybridge Suites® Hotel South Lake Union in Downtown Seattle

EVEN Hotels is the first hotel created with wellness at its core. The hotel was designed with options guests need to feel productive, nourished, recharged and relaxed. The 123-room EVEN Hotel Seattle – Downtown/South Lake Union, offers a world-class Athletic Studio with best-in-class cardio, stretch and strength training equipment. Guest rooms include a fitness zone with dedicated workout space with in-room equipment and guests can access 18 different in-room workout videos that range from 10 to 30 minutes. For dining, Cork & Kale café offers healthy to indulgent made-to-order options for breakfast and dinner. The hotel will also feature more than 2,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Staybridge Suites brand is designed for upscale travelers who are spending an extended time away from home for business, relocation or leisure. The 112-room, urban-style Staybridge Suites Seattle – Downtown/South Lake Union features a mix of studio and one-bedroom suites as well as amenities including complimentary daily hot breakfast buffet and evening reception, guest laundry and a 24-hour business center.

Elie Maalouf, CEO of InterContinental Hotels Group, The Americas said: "We are thrilled about growing both the EVEN Hotels and Staybridge Suites brands on the West Coast in partnership with a best-in-class owner like Noble. This project demonstrates the strong momentum for two of IHG's growing brands and shows our commitment to expanding to high-profile markets."

Mit Shah, CEO of Noble Investment Group said: "These first-class hotels are the perfect fit for the dynamic and rapidly expanding South Lake Union market that is an international hub and home to a diverse mix of tech, medical and corporate businesses."

About the EVEN® Hotels Brand:

The EVEN® Hotels brand was launched in 2012 as the hotel industry's first and only hotel brand created with wellness at its core. EVEN Hotels empowers guests to maintain their wellness routine while on the road by providing options to choose what that means to them. The brand has intentionally designed every aspect of the hotel experience, in every square foot across all properties, with an emphasis on four components: eating well, resting easy, keeping active and accomplishing more.

EVEN Hotels has eight hotels open including three locations in New York City; Eugene, Oregon and Sarasota, Florida. The brand has an additional 12 properties in the pipeline, including: Seattle, Washington; Miami, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EVEN Hotels is also expanding internationally, with a development deal announced in 2016 establishing a portfolio of EVEN Hotels across Australia and New Zealand. The first property will be in Auckland, New Zealand. In 2017, development deals in Greater China were announced and three properties are in the pipeline. For more information about the EVEN Hotels brand, visit www.EVENHotels.com. Find us on Twitter www.twitter.com/EvenHotels, Facebook www.facebook.com/EvenHotels or Instagram www.instagram.com/evenhotels.

About the Staybridge Suites® Brand:

Staybridge Suites® is an innovative, all-suite hotel brand designed to meet the needs of extended stay guests seeking a warm sense of community in a home-like environment that is perfect for business, relocation and vacations. The Staybridge Suites brand continues to grow rapidly with 255 hotels open across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about the Staybridge Suites brand, visit www.StaybridgeSuites.com. Find us on Twitter www.twitter.com/Staybridge, Facebook www.facebook.com/StaybridgeSuites or Instagram www.instagram.com/staybridge.

About Noble Investment Group:

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making value-added, opportunistic and income investments in upscale select service and extended-stay hotels affiliated with Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton and Intercontinental. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the United States, creating thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for millions of our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

Notes to Editors:

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,300 hotels and nearly 800,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,700 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally. Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

