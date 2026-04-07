Noble Appoints Brandon Alexander as Director of Tax

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the appointment of Brandon Alexander as Director of Tax, reflecting the firm's continued investment in the financial and operational infrastructure required to serve institutional capital at scale.

Noble is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Alexander as Director of Tax, reflecting the firm’s continued investment in the financial and operational infrastructure required to serve institutional capital at scale.

Mr. Alexander will lead state and local income tax strategy and compliance across Noble's real estate portfolio. In this role, his responsibilities include disciplined tax planning, multi-state compliance, and process infrastructure designed to strengthen reporting transparency and support long-term value creation for the firm's institutional investors.

Prior to joining Noble, Mr. Alexander spent more than 15 years working across complex, multi-entity tax environments. Most recently at Koch Industries, he led consolidated state income tax reporting and planning initiatives, partnered closely with senior leadership, and drove process improvements that enhanced reporting accuracy and operational efficiency. His background includes managing tax compliance, audit support, tax provision processes, and implementing systems that strengthen discipline and transparency across the tax function.

"Brandon brings deep technical expertise and a disciplined approach to managing complex tax structures," said George Dabney, Noble's managing principal and chief financial officer. "His leadership will strengthen our tax strategy and compliance framework as we continue to expand our investment platform."

About Noble

With $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record of cycle-tested performance, Noble brings scale, consistency, and disciplined execution to real estate investment management in the travel and hospitality sector. As a fiduciary to globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across market cycles by focusing on durable, risk-adjusted outcomes. Recognized over multiple years among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's investment philosophy centers on enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

Learn more at www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group