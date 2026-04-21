Tempo by Hilton Savannah Opens in the Heart of the Historic District

With a Rooftop Bar Overlooking the Savannah River and an Australian-Inspired Café on Reynolds Square, Savannah Has a New Address Worth Knowing

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the opening of Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District, a wellness-focused lifestyle hotel with 148 rooms and suites situated in the heart of the Historic District. The property marks Tempo by Hilton's debut in Georgia and reflects Noble's strategy of targeting institutional-quality assets in high-growth markets with strong, cycle-tested travel and hospitality fundamentals.

Noble is pleased to announce the opening of Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District, a wellness-focused lifestyle hotel in the heart of the historic district, featuring 148 rooms and suites. The property marks Tempo by Hilton's debut in Georgia and reflects Noble's strategy of targeting institutional-quality assets in high-growth markets with strong, cycle-tested travel and hospitality fundamentals.

"Savannah is a market defined by structural scarcity and durable demand — the conditions under which we have consistently created value for our investors," said Ben Brunt, Noble's chief investment officer. "This opening reflects the discipline that has guided our platform from the beginning: the right markets, the right brands, and the operational rigor to deliver through every point in the cycle."

AN IRREPLACEABLE LOCATION

Located on East Bryan Street, just off Reynolds Square and steps from the Savannah River, Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District benefits from an ideal location within one of the most visited and economically vibrant historic destinations in the United States. The hotel's central location provides walkable access to the Historic District's primary attractions, a short ferry ride to the Savannah Convention Center, and proximity to the Port of Savannah, the country's third-busiest container port.

Savannah attracts nearly 15 million visitors annually, contributing more than $4 billion to the local economy. The market consistently demonstrates resilient, multi-segment demand across leisure, group, and corporate travel — fueled by the city's rich history, expanded convention center, robust event calendar, and sustained population growth across the broader Coastal Georgia market.

A HOTEL DESIGNED FOR HOW PEOPLE ACTUALLY LIVE

There are hotels, and then there are places that make a city feel more like itself. Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District is the latter — a beautifully conceived gathering place that belongs to the community as much as it does to guests from away.

Thoughtfully designed to complement Savannah's distinctive architecture and rich heritage, the LEED-certified hotel blends historic character with modern, wellness-driven experiences. Each tech-enabled guestroom features a dedicated 'Get Ready Zone' with enhanced lighting, spacious spa-inspired bathrooms with Bluetooth speaker mirrors, Apotheke bath products, and comfortable Sealy Accelerate mattresses — a Tempo by Hilton brand exclusive.

For guests who refuse to let travel disrupt their fitness rhythm, Peloton Suites offer an in-room bike, along with yoga mats and resistance bands. The 24-hour fitness center provides guests full strength and cardio training equipment for whenever the moment calls.

The hotel's lobby and public spaces are equally intentional with vibrant common areas developed for connection and collaboration. Featuring local artwork as well as coastal design elements, the lobby reflects the city's layered, storied character and invites guests to relax and recharge with generous space to work and mingle. Over 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting space makes the hotel equally suited to the executive meeting, the intimate reception, or anything in between.

"Tempo by Hilton is designed for the modern traveler who wants to maintain their routine while staying present and making the most of the trip," said Kevin Morgan, global brand head and vice president of Tempo by Hilton. "As our first Tempo property in Georgia, this opening marks an important step in the brand's growth journey as we continue to expand into sought-after destinations like Savannah, where guests can seamlessly balance productivity, relaxation and exploration."

WAVING GIRL ROOFTOP HONORING SAVANNAH'S SOUL

Waving Girl Rooftop does what the best gathering places always do: it makes you stop, look out, and feel grateful to be exactly where you are. The name is a tribute to Florence Martus — the beloved local legend who spent decades waving at every ship passing through the channel. It is also a promise: open-hearted welcome, rendered in food and drink.

Executive Chef Norma Maytag has built a menu rooted in Coastal Georgia ingredients — think BBQ pork belly sliders, Vidalia onion fritters with smoked tomato aioli, and seasonal burrata selections — paired with signature cocktails and a wine program inspired by female winemakers.

BLUESTONE LANE CAFÉ: A NEW MORNING RITUAL ON REYNOLDS SQUARE

Expanding on its wellness focus, Tempo by Hilton Savannah invites hotel guests, downtown professionals, and visitors to fuel up at Bluestone Lane Café — the nationally recognized Australian-inspired café overlooking Reynolds Square. The street-level cafe serves fresh, seasonal breakfast, brunch, and lunch, in a welcoming gathering space with comfortable seating that encourages connection and productivity.

FOR SAVANNAH. BY SAVANNAH.

"We are thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome guests," said Bryan Hale, general manager of Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District. "Every detail of the hotel was created to help travelers feel their best while experiencing the charm and hospitality that Savannah is known for."

Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District is owned and developed by Noble Investment Group and managed by McKibbon Hospitality.

The hotel is now accepting reservations. Waving Girl Rooftop and Bluestone Lane Café are serving now.

Explore & Reserve

Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District: hilton.com/tempo-savannah

Waving Girl Rooftop: thewavinggirl.com

Bluestone Lane Café: bluestonelane.com

About Tempo by Hilton

Tempo by Hilton is a stylish, contemporary lifestyle hotel brand designed for the ambitious traveler looking to maintain a sense of balance and momentum. With the recent debuts of Tempo by Hilton in Raleigh, Pigeon Forge and Manassas and with more than 70 additional properties under development, Tempo by Hilton offers re-imagined guest rooms designed with well-being in mind, dynamic communal spaces for collaboration or focused work, healthy café-style dining developed in partnership with Bluestone Lane, a leading-edge beverage program featuring spirited and free-spirited cocktails, and next-level fitness facilities both in the hotel and with Tempo Wellness Rooms designed to match an at-home experience. Experience Tempo by Hilton by booking at tempobyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tempo by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tempo.

About Noble Investment Group

With $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record of cycle-tested performance, Noble brings scale, consistency, and disciplined execution to real estate investment management in the travel and hospitality sector. As a fiduciary to globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across market cycles by focusing on durable, risk-adjusted outcomes. Recognized over multiple years among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's investment philosophy centers on enduring performance, partnership, and purpose. Learn more at www.nobleinvestment.com.

About McKibbon Hospitality

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, McKibbon Hospitality is one of the nation's leading third-party hotel and restaurant management companies, specializing in the operation of branded and independent hospitality assets. McKibbon partners with owners to deliver performance-driven management, exceptional guest experiences, and long-term asset value across a diverse portfolio of hotels and food-and-beverage concepts. The company, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, operates dozens of properties nationwide under premier brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG. Learn more at www.mckibbon.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group