Noble Promotes Six Across Its Platform

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the promotion of six professionals across its asset management, design and development, capital markets, and client solutions teams, reflecting the deliberate talent architecture behind a platform built to compound value across cycles through the depth, discipline, and continuity of its people.

Noble is pleased to announce the promotion of six professionals across its asset management, design and development, capital markets, and client solutions teams, reflecting the deliberate talent architecture behind a platform built to compound value across cycles through the depth, discipline, and continuity of its people.

Denise Kauble has been promoted to Vice President on Noble's Asset Management team. Ms. Kauble has driven asset-level performance across Noble's portfolio through operational discipline and deep hospitality expertise, earning colleagues' confidence through consistent execution. In her expanded role, she will take on greater responsibility for stewarding Noble's revenue, profitability, and institutional asset management strategy.

Owen Berry has been promoted to Senior Director of Predevelopment on Noble's Design and Development team. A licensed architect and active member of the American Institute of Architects, Mr. Berry brings technical precision and a collaborative approach to Noble's design and development initiatives. In his new role, he will continue to advance design integrity and risk discipline as the firm executes a growing pipeline of differentiated hospitality and long-term accommodations assets.

Dewitt Lovelace has been promoted to Project Director on Noble's Design and Development team. Mr. Lovelace has built a track record of executing complex renovation and repositioning projects with accountability and cost discipline. In his new role, he will direct Noble's expanding portfolio of branded long-term accommodations projects through completion — an emerging institutional asset class at the intersection of hospitality and flexible accommodations.

David Lesorgen has been promoted to Associate on Noble's Financial Planning & Analysis team. Mr. Lesorgen has distinguished himself through rigorous financial modeling and analytical support across Noble's investment and reporting functions. In his expanded role, he will deepen the firm's FP&A capabilities and lead the integration of artificial intelligence into Noble's financial planning processes — strengthening the speed and precision of the reporting Noble delivers to its global investor base.

Erin Sheppard has been promoted to Associate on Noble's Client Solutions team. Ms. Sheppard has demonstrated the analytical precision and judgment that Noble's investor-facing work demands. In her expanded role, she will take on greater responsibility across Noble's global investor relations and client engagement strategy — the function at the center of Noble's institutional partnerships.

Shivansh Anand has been promoted to Senior Analyst on Noble's Capital Markets team. Mr. Anand joined Noble through its summer analyst program and has since earned an expanding role in the firm's capital markets execution and financing strategy. In his new role, he will take on increased responsibility across Noble's debt capital markets, joint venture structuring, and transaction execution activities.

"These promotions reflect the caliber of the team we continue to develop at Noble," said Mit Shah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Each of these individuals has demonstrated the rigor, judgment, and commitment that our institutional partners depend on. Developing leaders from within is not incidental to our strategy — it is central to how we build a platform designed to perform across cycles."

About Noble

With $5 billion in assets under management and a three-decade track record of cycle-tested performance, Noble brings scale, consistency, and disciplined execution to real estate investment management in the travel and hospitality sector. As a fiduciary to globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across market cycles by focusing on durable, risk-adjusted outcomes. Recognized over multiple years among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and named a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's investment philosophy centers on enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

Learn more at www.nobleinvestment.com.

SOURCE Noble Investment Group