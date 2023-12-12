Noble Recognized by Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") has been recognized in the prestigious 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards, presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing. 

"We are honored to be named among the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments," said Noble Founder and CEO, Mit Shah. "We are proud of the continued recognition of Noble's culture that emphasizes excellence, inclusivity, and professional growth. Our team remains our greatest strength, and this honor reflects our shared dedication to fostering an environment that values and supports one another."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture," said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and ongoing stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work."

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 12th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress, and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights," said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

The annual survey and recognition program identifies and recognizes the best employers in the money management industry. The selection process, conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, involved a comprehensive evaluation of workplace policies, practices, and employee feedback. The combined insights from these assessments were instrumental in determining the top companies in the industry.

For more information on the 2023 winners and detailed profiles of the top 100 firms, visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2023.

About Noble Investment Group
Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, the firm has invested over $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

About Pensions & Investments
Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

