Noble Research Institute Announces Noble Orchard Essentials, Focused on Regenerative Management for Orchards and Vineyards

ARDMORE, Okla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute (Noble), a trusted educational resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, has launched its newest course designed to help orchardists and viticulturists transition to regenerative land management. Noble Orchard Essentials, a comprehensive 3-day in-person program, equips participants with practical tools and regenerative knowledge to enhance soil vitality, strengthen tree and vine health and boost both yield quality and whole-system profitability.

Noble Orchard Essentials employs principles applicable to a range of multi-crop orchard systems. Photo credit: Rob Mattson/Noble Research Institute

The inaugural offering of Noble Orchard Essentials will be hosted at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, on March 17-19, 2026. Registration for the first two 2026 dates and locations for Noble Orchard Essentials is now open, including:

March 17-19, 2026, in Stephenville, Texas

May 12-14, 2026, in Modesto, California

Interested producers can learn more or register here.

"Orchardists and viticulturists are seeking practical, research-based guidance to improve their operations," said Charlie Graham, Ph.D., senior regenerative ranching advisor at Noble Research Institute. "Noble Orchard Essentials gives growers proven regenerative principles that enhance soil vitality, reduce reliance on expensive inputs and build long-term resilience — all while maintaining or increasing profitability."

Noble Orchard Essentials addresses three critical areas that directly impact an operation's success:

Increased Orchard and Vineyard Resilience : Participants learn regenerative principles that protect against weather extremes, improve water infiltration and retention, and enhance tree and vine health through restored soil biology.

: Participants learn regenerative principles that protect against weather extremes, improve water infiltration and retention, and enhance tree and vine health through restored soil biology. Optimized Profits and Quality : The course teaches growers how to work with natural processes to improve profit per acre and fruit quality, supporting steady growth and consistent fruit development while reducing pest and disease pressure.

: The course teaches growers how to work with natural processes to improve profit per acre and fruit quality, supporting steady growth and consistent fruit development while reducing pest and disease pressure. Reduced Costs and Inputs: Producers gain techniques to cut chemical dependence and lower operational costs, including orchard floor management strategies that suppress weeds and disrupt pest cycles without herbicides and insecticides.

Noble Orchard Essentials was developed by experts who understand the challenges of specialty crop production, specifically for orchardists and viticulturists. The hands-on, immersive format allows growers to engage directly with the land and learn skills they can apply immediately to their own operations.

"Noble Orchard Essentials is one of the few education courses focused on soil health in orchards and vineyards available in the market," Graham said. "We've created a program that addresses the real-world challenges producers face, utilizing principles that are applicable across a range of multi-crop orchard systems to deliver guidance backed by science and supported by a community of like-minded growers."

Noble's commitment to increasing profitability for the nation's farms and ranches is reflected in this latest educational offering, which responds to producer demand for practical, research-based guidance in regenerative orchard and vineyard management.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

