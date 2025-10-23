Noble Research Institute Recognizes G Bar C Ranch with Inaugural Noble Land Stewardship Award

Texas ranch recognized for regenerative practices and biodiversity conservation at 80th anniversary celebration

ARDMORE, Okla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Research Institute (Noble), a trusted educational resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, presented the inaugural Noble Land Stewardship Award to G Bar C Ranch and the Ellis family of Rosston, Texas, at its first annual Roots & Revelry event on October 22. The award recognizes farmers, ranchers and landowners who are leading the way in regenerative land management.

Noble Research Institute President and CEO Steve Rhines, center, with Noble Land Stewardship Award honorees from G Bar C Ranch, from left: Meredith Ellis, owner; GC Ellis, owner and founder; GC Ellis, grandson; Michael Knabe, ranch manager; and James Shugart, wildlife ecologist. Photo credit: Rob Mattson/Noble Research Institute

G Bar C Ranch was selected for its commitment to regenerative management practices that have transformed 3,000 acres into a model of biodiversity and sustainable cattle production. Founded in 1982 when GC Ellis purchased 450 acres to pursue his ranching dream, the operation now runs more than 200 Black Angus mother cows while serving as caretakers of the land, maintaining natural habitats and clean waterways.

Ellis and his daughter, Meredith, who represents the next generation of the ranch, have cataloged over 660 species of plants, animals, birds, lichens and other ecological communities within their working lands. The ranch has been recognized for its conservation practices by the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association and received the 2023 National Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. G Bar C Ranch is also a producer site for the Metrics, Management, & Monitoring (3M) Project, a $19 million five-year study focused on grazing, soil health, and farmer and rancher well-being.

At G Bar C Ranch, land stewardship hinges on striking a mutually beneficial balance between cattle and the landscape through regenerative principles.

"You never want one part taking more at the expense of the other part," said Meredith Ellis, second-generation G Bar C Ranch rancher and sustainable ranching advocate. "So, finding that perfect equilibrium where the cattle are helping the ecosystem, and the ecosystem is helping the cattle, is a balance that we always try to achieve."

In accepting the award, Ellis reflected on the legacy her father and Mike Knabe, the ranch manager, have built and the work ahead. "A rancher's work never truly ends. It just becomes part of the land carried on by the people and pastures that they've tended," she said. "We remain committed to advancing sustainable ranching and ensuring that our land and ranching community thrives for generations to come."

"The Ellis family embodies what we hoped to celebrate with this award," said Steve Rhines, president and CEO of Noble Research Institute. "They've proven that ranching and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, and their willingness to share what they've learned makes them ideal ambassadors for regenerative agriculture."

The award, presented at the Roots & Revelry event in Ardmore, included a bronze sculpture entitled "Keeper of the Land" created by Oklahoma artist John David Rule, as well as a cash prize. Rule, a sculptor and master saddle maker who ranches in Minco, Oklahoma, designed the piece to recognize the power of the grazing animal to restore and build soil.

Roots & Revelry reflects the vision that guided Lloyd Noble in establishing the organization in 1945, following the Dust Bowl – that healthy soil is the foundation of a healthy nation. As Noble Research Institute marked its 80th anniversary this year, the event brought together partners, producers and supporters to celebrate progress in regenerative land management.

The Noble Land Stewardship Award aims to influence conversations around sustainable land use and inspire others in the agricultural community by encouraging leaders, such as the Ellis family, to share their experiences.

As the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to improving soil health and profitability on grazing lands, Noble Research Institute provides education, applied research and producer-focused solutions that advance regenerative farming and ranching across the country.

For more information about the Noble Land Stewardship Award, visit www.noble.org.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

For more information about Noble Research Institute, visit www.noble.org .

