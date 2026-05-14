NoblQ Acquires Majority Stake in QBrainX, Uniting Deep Automation Expertise with Global Enterprise Scale

A combined force of 1,800+ professionals, expanding NoblQ's Centers of Excellence to 11, and a shared track record with Fortune 500 clients - built to lead the next generation of enterprise AI transformation.

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoblQ, a global digital transformation and IT services company backed by Yellow Stripes Capital, announced that it has acquired a majority stake in QBrainX, a specialized provider of enterprise automation and intelligent process solutions. The transaction brings together two organizations with a strong two-year collaborative history and significantly expands NoblQ's capacity to deliver AI-driven automation, data modernization, and enterprise platform services to large-scale organizations worldwide.

Transaction Overview

Acquirer: NoblQ (Dallas, TX) - global digital transformation and IT services company





NoblQ (Dallas, TX) - global digital transformation and IT services company Target: QBrainX (Minneola, FL) - specialized provider of hyper-automation and intelligent process solutions





QBrainX (Minneola, FL) - specialized provider of hyper-automation and intelligent process solutions Structure: Majority stake acquisition





Majority stake acquisition Effective Date: May 4, 2026





May 4, 2026 Combined Workforce: 1,800+ professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia





1,800+ professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia Service Footprint: Data & AI, ServiceNow, Automation, and Enterprise Platforms

Strategic Rationale

The combination strengthens NoblQ's position in AI-enabled enterprise modernization and expands its delivery capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It builds on momentum already underway across key Fortune 500 customer accounts, where the combined teams have earned trust through consistent execution and measurable results.

This acquisition is well-timed. The global enterprise AI market enters a period of aggressive expansion, with the total addressable market (excluding China) projected to grow from $500.70 billion in 2025 to over $1.40 trillion by 2030, representing a 23.00% CAGR. The AI in digital transformation market is expanding even faster, from $424 billion in 2025 to a projected $1.67 trillion by 2030, at a 31.5% CAGR. As 89% of leading businesses now deploy AI automation in at least one core function, demand for trusted execution partners has never been stronger.

The combination strengthens NoblQ's position in AI-enabled enterprise modernization and expands its delivery capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It also builds on momentum already underway across key Fortune 500 customer accounts, where the combined teams have earned trust through consistent execution and practical results.

Key strategic outcomes of this acquisition:

Expanded automation depth: QBrainX's hyper-automation capabilities integrate directly into NoblQ's enterprise platform practice, enabling end-to-end delivery across the full transformation stack.





QBrainX's hyper-automation capabilities integrate directly into NoblQ's enterprise platform practice, enabling end-to-end delivery across the full transformation stack. Three New Centers of Excellence: The addition of QBrainX's Data & AI, ServiceNow and Hyper-Automation practices brings NoblQ's total Centers of Excellence to 11 - each operating as a dedicated practice engine with specialized talent, tooling, and proven methodology.





The addition of QBrainX's Data & AI, ServiceNow and Hyper-Automation practices brings NoblQ's total Centers of Excellence to 11 - each operating as a dedicated practice engine with specialized talent, tooling, and proven methodology. Accelerated go-to-market: Immediate access to NoblQ's global sales channels and customer relationships across North America, Europe, and Asia.





Immediate access to NoblQ's global sales channels and customer relationships across North America, Europe, and Asia. ServiceNow leadership: A proven ServiceNow business, built through disciplined execution and a lean, customer-first delivery model, now scales into NoblQ's broader IT ecosystem.





A proven ServiceNow business, built through disciplined execution and a lean, customer-first delivery model, now scales into NoblQ's broader IT ecosystem. Fortune 500 credibility: Anchor account portfolio and a documented breakthrough in AI-enabled workflow transformation serve as proof points for enterprise expansion.

Leadership Perspectives

"Most acquisitions are bets on potential. This one is different - we already know how QBrainX executes. Two years of working side by side gave us a front-row seat to how they handle pressure, earn client trust, and deliver in environments where others struggle. That's not something you can manufacture. We're not integrating a new team - we're formalizing a partnership that was already working," said Bala Chandra, CEO, NoblQ.

"When we founded QBrainX in 2018, hyper-automation was still a concept most enterprises were debating in boardrooms. We spent seven years turning it into a discipline - building frameworks, proving ROI, and earning our way into Fortune 500 accounts one delivery milestone at a time. Joining NoblQ means we can now bring that depth to a much larger stage, without losing the execution edge that got us here," said Rajkumar Selvam, Co-Founder & CTO, QBrainX.

"Our CSAT scores didn't come from good intentions - they came from teams that held the line when it was hard. Through pressure, market uncertainty, and the complexity of scaling a specialized practice, our people showed up. That's the culture we're bringing into NoblQ, and it's the foundation everything else gets built on," said Lakshman Dhasarathan, Co-Founder & CEO, QBrainX.

QBrainX: A Track Record Built on Execution

Founded in 2018, QBrainX has established a focused and proven automation practice through disciplined growth:

Practice Highlights Data & AI Deep delivery capability across analytics, AI-enablement, and data platform modernization for Fortune 500 clients. ServiceNow Business built through lean operations and sustained customer satisfaction; recognized for complex, high-quality delivery. Hyper-Automation Proprietary frameworks driving measurable process efficiency for large enterprise clients across multiple industries

Integration and Leadership Continuity

QBrainX's founding leadership team will remain integral to the combined organization, overseeing integration and leading the enterprise automation practice. The transaction builds on two years of close collaboration, shared operational values, and a joint delivery track record - making this a continuation of an established partnership, not the start of a new one.

The combined organization brings together more than 1,800 professionals across QBrainX's Data & AI, ServiceNow, and Automation teams, and NoblQ's Enterprise Platforms, Professional Services and Consulting divisions.

Take the Next Step

For enterprise and Fortune 500 organizations evaluating AI-driven transformation, hyper-automation, or ServiceNow modernization: NoblQ and QBrainX are now positioned to deliver at greater scale, with deeper capability, and with a track record that speaks for itself.

Connect with the NoblQ team to explore how the combined organization can support your transformation goals:

📧 [email protected]

🌐 noblq.com/solutions/artificial-intelligence

Existing clients and prospective partners are encouraged to reach out directly to schedule a briefing with the combined leadership team.

About QBrainX

QBrainX is a specialized provider of hyper-automation and enterprise process optimization solutions, partnering with large enterprises to improve operational efficiency and support digital innovation. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Minneola, Florida, QBrainX has grown to a team of more than 200 professionals and developed recognized expertise across platform modernization, ServiceNow, and intelligent process services.

About NoblQ

NoblQ is a global digital transformation and IT services company specializing in AI-driven engineering, enterprise platforms, and professional services. Backed by Yellow Stripes Capital, NoblQ operates with more than 1,600 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia, partnering with enterprises to modernize mission-critical systems, harness data and artificial intelligence, and deliver measurable business results.

SOURCE Nobl Q LLC