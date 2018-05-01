Nobu Hospitality to Launch the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant in Tel Aviv

Nobu Hotels are synonymous with instinctive design, fine ingredients, a powerful energy and a passion for service. The Nobu Hotel Tel Aviv is the 17th hotel in the brand's expanding portfolio. With a vision crafted by Gerry Schwartz and Heather Reisman, the Nobu Hotel Tel Aviv will attract tastemakers and style setters - wrapping the concept of a luxurious hotel around energized public spaces. "Heather and I are delighted to introduce Nobu to Israel," said Gerry Schwartz.

With Nobu restaurant at its core, the new boutique hotel will be located at 55 Rothschild Boulevard and 66 Ahad Ha'am Street; one of Tel Aviv's original neighbourhoods. The hotel will offer 38 thoughtfully designed rooms, and large garden, fitness centre, pool, outdoor spaces and a private rooftop, ideal for events.

"To come to Tel Aviv in this location with partners and good friends, Gerry and Heather, is the perfect congruence for us all," said Meir Teper.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer said, "This is an exciting new-project and coupled with Tel Aviv's presence as a major high-tech and business centre, the strong tourism market in the City, the project fits perfectly with our global clientele."

Nobu Hospitality:

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. Nobu Hotels have been awarded an array of accolades, including Up-and-Coming Hoteliers by Boutique Design, Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Wallpaper Best Urban Hotel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor, and Luxury Travel Advisor's Award of Excellence. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesar's Palace Las Vegas, Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila opened in 2014, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in 2016, Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch London, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto opened in 2017 and Nobu Hotel Marbella opened in 2018. Other Nobu Hotels in development for Barcelona, Riyadh, Los Cabos, Chicago, Toronto, São Paulo and Atlanta.

