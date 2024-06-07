Node Nexus Network Has Entered into a Pending Acquisition by Spectral Capital Corporation (FCCN)

NNN to power Spectral's planned Quantum as a Service (QaaS) Vision

SEATTLE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (FCCN), is pleased to announce they have entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Node Nexus Network (NNN), a pioneering force in decentralized cloud computing. This strategic transaction stages a robust foundational compute layer for Spectral Capital's intended innovative Quantum Incubator as a Service, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of quantum technology services. This potential landmark move has promise to redefine the landscape of quantum computing and decentralized infrastructure. This pending transaction is expected to close by July 31, 2024, pending fulfillment of terms and conditions.

Strategic Vision

The pending acquisition by Spectral Capital is designed to harness NNN's decentralized infrastructure capabilities to power the Quantum Incubator as a Service. This service aims to provide startups and enterprises with access to quantum computing resources, fostering innovation and accelerating the development of quantum applications.

Comments from Leadership

"We are thrilled to welcome Node Nexus Network into Spectral Capital Corporation," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital Corporation. "This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to drive innovation in quantum computing. NNN's robust infrastructure and pioneering technology are perfect for powering our planned Quantum Incubator, which we believe will be a game-changer for the industry."

Dimitry Konoval, CEO of Node Nexus Network, added, "Joining forces with Spectral Capital Corporation represents a fantastic opportunity for NNN to scale our technology and reach new heights. We are excited to contribute to the Quantum Incubator initiative and redefine what's possible in the realm of decentralized and quantum computing."

Future Outlook

With this pending acquisition, Spectral Capital Corporation and Node Nexus Network are poised to lead the charge in the next wave of technological innovation. The integration of NNN's technology into Spectral's Quantum Incubator as a Service will not only enhance the capabilities of quantum computing but also ensure that these powerful tools are accessible to a broader range of innovators and creators across the globe.

About Node Nexus Network (NNN)

Node Nexus Network has been at the forefront of leveraging AI and blockchain technologies to revolutionize cloud computing and data management. With a global presence across 16 regions and extending to 251 nations, NNN offers cutting-edge solutions that ensure operational resilience, enhanced security, and superior data custodianship through its Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQ-LDB).

Follow us:

NNN Facebook

NNN_dCloud Instagram

NNN Twitter on X

NNN Linkedin

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation (FCCN) is a publicly traded Quantum Accelerator company dedicated to the development and support of Quantum as a Service (QaaS) companies. With a history of innovation in telecommunications, Spectral Capital leverages its expertise to nurture and grow the next generation of quantum technology enterprises. www.spectralcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation