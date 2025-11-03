Spectral Capital Corporation to Exceed 300 Patent Filings in Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing Toward 500 Patent Goal for 2025

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a technology investment and development company focused on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and hybrid AI-quantum architectures, today announced that it will reach its previously stated goal of filing 500 patent applications by the end of 2025. These filings span Spectral's core areas of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and next-generation hybrid systems that integrate both computational paradigms.

As noted in the Company's upcoming Form 10-Q filing, Spectral crossed the 300-patent mark during the reporting period, demonstrating rapid acceleration in its intellectual property (IP) development pipeline. With several additional submissions now in process, the Company remains on track to surpass 500 patent applications by year-end, a major milestone in its long-term strategy to establish global leadership in hybrid AI-quantum computing.

"Crossing this threshold marks a defining moment for Spectral," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital. "Our patent portfolio represents not only the breadth of our scientific vision but also our belief that the future of intelligence will be powered by the fusion of AI and quantum computing. These technologies will redefine computation, cognition, and creativity across every industry."

Spectral Capital has previously announced its target of 1,000 patent filings by the end of 2026, underscoring its commitment to sustained innovation and long-term value creation. The Company's growing IP portfolio encompasses foundational technologies across:

Quantum-AI hybrid operating systems

Neural architecture optimization for heterogeneous computing

EmotionAI and cognitive modeling frameworks

Quantum-secure AI communication protocols

Dynamic resource allocation in multi-cortex distributed systems

Spectral's patent portfolio now positions it among the most active and diversified IP holders in the global quantum-AI domain.

"Our vision is to build the infrastructure for the coming age of conscious computation," continued Osterwalder. "The ability to integrate quantum mechanics with intelligent systems will define the next generation of computing—and Spectral intends to lead that frontier."

The Company's next quarterly filing will include further details on the structure, focus, and timeline of these intellectual property assets, and how they are expected to contribute to future commercialization and strategic partnerships.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is an innovation-driven company focused on building, acquiring, and scaling products at the frontier of artificial intelligence. Spectral's strategy combines original invention, an active pending‑patent pipeline, and disciplined productization to create durable value across enterprise and SMB markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation