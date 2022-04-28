Noetic Consultants Partners with Lumina Foundation on The Million Dollar Community College Challenge

Congratulations to the Top 10 Finalists

BETHESDA, Md. , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noetic Consultants, a premier marketing and leadership consulting firm, today announced their partnership with Lumina Foundation on The Million Dollar Community College Challenge. This challenge, a national grant competition, supports brand-building and marketing of community colleges and uncovers new ways to connect with millions of Americans who need a college degree or short-term credential.

The Million Dollar Community College Challenge

Noetic Consultants has partnered with Lumina to identify the unique value proposition for community colleges and create a roadmap for evolving and localizing their branding, communications and programming. Together with Lumina, Noetic is working to help scale community college marketing and brand awareness efforts and provide resources and guidance for brand transformation.

"We have engaged with Lumina on various efforts over the years and we deeply respect their mission and gain inspiration from the innovative ways they work to achieve it," said Nancie McDonnell Ruder, founder & CEO of Noetic Consultants. "The challenge is incredibly relevant in changing the outdated perception of community colleges and providing the resources and guidance necessary to build value and elevate their brands."

On April 27, during a Facebook Live event, Lumina announced the 10 community college finalists. One college will receive $1 million, plus technical assistance to develop actionable brand building and marketing strategies. Nine colleges will receive $100,000 each, plus technical assistance. Congratulations to the finalists:

College of Eastern Idaho

Community College of Rhode Island

County College of Morris

Great Falls College Montana State University

Houston Community College

Long Beach City College

Madera Community College

Madison Area Technical College

Minnesota State College Southeast

Northwest-Shoals Community College

"The applications were all so impressive we found it hard to narrow it down to 10. We're looking forward to seeing what the finalists create in Round 2 and sharing their inspiring work with the field at-large," said Mary Laphen, strategy officer for participation at Lumina. "We appreciate the help of our partners at Noetic Consultants, who are true leaders in branding and marketing and will provide technical assistance for the finalists."

The million-dollar winner will be named in August. For more information about the challenge, please visit luminafoundation.org/challenge/.

About Noetic Consultants

Founded in 2002, Noetic Consultants is a marketing and leadership consulting firm that strengthens brands and the people who build them. Noetic uniquely provides a combination of consumer research, brand strategy, executive coaching, marketing process and corporate training expertise. Noetic is passionately dedicated to building authentic brands that fulfill the promises they make - and authentic teams who embrace the vital role they play in success. Noetic is proudly female-owned and operated and WBENC-certified as a diversity-owned business. For more information, please visit noeticconsultants.com.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Our goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

Media Contact:

Tanya Leyderman

240.316.4620

[email protected]

SOURCE Noetic Consultants