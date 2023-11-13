Nogales, AZ firm Jeong Lizardi P.C. joins BeachFleischman

News provided by

BeachFleischman PLLC

13 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC announces that Jeong Lizardi, P.C. has joined BeachFleischman effective November 1, 2023. Jeong Lizardi P.C. will practice as BeachFleischman PLLC and continue to operate from their existing office at 825 N. Grand Avenue, Nogales, AZ. BeachFleischman adds 10 client service and administrative professionals, including Leonard M. Lizardi (Lenny), who joins as a tax principal and managing principal of the Nogales office. Jeong Lizardi creates additional depth for BeachFleischman to focus on entrepreneurs and businesses operating on the U.S.-Mexico border and in produce & distribution, warehousing & logistics, hospitality, real estate, and retail.

Lenny Lizardi shared, "We are excited about the opportunities for our valued clients and employees. By joining forces with BeachFleischman, we can continue to provide superior service while enriching our client relationships with expanded offerings and industry knowledge. Additionally, our employees can continue to pursue rewarding careers in a firm with a similar culture and shared values."

"Jeong Lizardi complements our client service capabilities and aligns well with our growth strategies in the Southwest and U.S.-Mexico cross-border regions," said Eric Majchrzak, CEO of BeachFleischman. "Most importantly, we gained new colleagues who are passionate about collaboration, helping clients, and supporting one another."

This announcement follows BeachFleischman's recent majority stake acquisition of Mexico-based company Kuadra Support, which offers bookkeeping and back-office support, as well as outsourcing, employee leasing, and staffing solutions to U.S. businesses.

About BeachFleischman PLLC: Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally-owned public accounting firm and one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States. The firm has over 200 client service professionals and operational staff and provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, organizations, and businesses (U.S. and foreign-based). BeachFleischman specializes in several industries, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. Offices are in Phoenix, Tucson, and Nogales, Arizona. For more information, visit www.beachfleischman.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Murray, Director of Marketing                                                                     
BeachFleischman PLLC                               
hmurray@beachfleischman.com

SOURCE BeachFleischman PLLC

