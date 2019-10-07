noHold's CEO, Diego Ventura, Invited to Speak at EDUCAUSE 2019

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- noHold's CEO, Diego Ventura, is pleased to be speaking at one of the largest conferences for higher education IT professionals, EDUCAUSE 2019. The conference will be taking place in Chicago, Illinois on October 14th to the 17th. Diego, together with Borre Ulrichsen, CIO of Gonzaga University, will be presenting during the Lightning Round Session: Transforming the Student Experience. The session will emphasize the role Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing in higher education. Attendees will learn about implementing, deploying, and adopting AI technology to help students and faculty help themselves, while improving the overall experience.

In 2018, noHold announced it had been partnering with industry leaders to provide Virtual Assistant technology for over 7,500 educational institutions. Since then, noHold has made great progress in the higher education space, helping new customers such as Gonzaga University deploy an AI strategy that has innovated the way they connect with their students and faculty on campus. Moving forward, noHold's hope is to continue to empower Higher Education to leverage Virtual Assistant technology that will help students as they navigate through the college experience with 24/7 access to the information they need, from any device, resulting in success throughout their college career. College staff will also benefit by capturing actionable metrics, increasing self-service, while relieving faculty/staff to focus on critical projects that require human intervention.

"I'm looking forward to being part of EDUCAUSE this year, sharing lessons learned and best practices along with Gonzaga University. We plan to share student sentiment around Virtual Assistants as well as ideas on how to increase adoption. You can attend our Lightning Round discussion on October 16th, and also find me at the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise booth, number 1839." – Diego Ventura, CEO of noHold.

For more information about the EDUCAUSE conference, and Lightning Round session, you can visit http://bit.ly/EducauseAI.

