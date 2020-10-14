Nokia and Google Cloud sign strategic collaboration to transform Nokia's digital infrastructure

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokia and Google Cloud today announced a five-year strategic collaboration that will see Nokia migrate its on-premise IT infrastructure onto Google Cloud. Nokia will migrate its data centers and servers around the world, as well as various software applications, onto Google Cloud infrastructure.

The deal reflects Nokia's important operational shift to a cloud-first IT strategy and its aggressive efforts to strengthen and transform its digital operations globally in order to expand collaboration and innovation capabilities of Nokia employees and to enhance its delivery to customers.

The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time due to a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs.

Under the deal, whose terms were not disclosed, Nokia will use a suite of Google Cloud products and professional services. Nokia and Google Cloud have worked together for the past few months to design a highly customized migration approach that will allow Nokia to exit its IT data centers on a rapid schedule, while minimizing business impact and setting a strong foundation for the future. Google Cloud will deploy strategic systems integrators, solutions specialists, and engineers to ensure a stable migration.

Google Cloud's extensive infrastructure-as-a-service portfolio of compute, networking, and storage solutions offers agility, rapid development, and availability. These capabilities will accelerate cost optimization, efficiency, and operational reliability for Nokia.

Nokia's infrastructure and applications will run in the public cloud or in a Software-as-a-Service model going forward. Deployment of the migration has started and is expected to extend over an 18- to 24-month period.

Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud, said: "It's an honor to work with Nokia to help modernize its infrastructure on Google Cloud. We look forward to bringing our leading networking, data analytics, AI/ML, and other technologies to empower Nokia to deliver a cloud-first strategy and better serve its customers. We are excited to help Nokia revamp its IT infrastructure with our backbone network and our approach to data security, using advanced software-defined networking. We look forward to providing the full menu of our capabilities to help Nokia deliver on its cloud-first strategy and reach its performance requirements."

Ravi Parmasad, VP Global IT Infrastructure at Nokia, said: "Nokia is on a digital transformation path that is about fundamentally changing how we operate and do business. This is crucial for how our employees collaborate so that we continue to raise the bar on meeting the needs of our customers. We are very pleased that Google Cloud, with its engineering and operational excellence, is joining our transformation work to help us deliver on the many goals we have set. Given Nokia's digital ambitions and plans, this is an ideal time for Nokia to be taking this step with Google Cloud to accelerate our efforts; and doing all of this in a secure and scalable way."

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

