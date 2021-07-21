Nokia and Smartlabs Launch First-Ever Nokia Smart Lighting in United States

European Style, Designed for the American Home

Nokia Smart Lighting products have a clean, modern aesthetic found in high-end custom solutions, yet resemble familiar wall switch and dial designs that won't require family or guests to learn how to use them. Precision engineering delivers a high-quality product with soft-touch haptics for an elegant feel and quiet operation. Designer touches such as screwless wall plates and matte finishes elevate any room, home or building's aesthetic.

"We understand that every home is different, so we've created the new Nokia Smart Lighting products to complement any style of home and make smart lighting easy for everyone to enjoy. The line is designed to work with any fixture, any bulb, and wiring configuration and you can control the system by touch, voice, phone or tablet," said Rob Lilleness, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Smartlabs. "These new products enhance one's home with beautiful lighting whether creating a mood for a dinner party or automatically turning on the staircase lights for the morning – its lighting that improves life."

Universal Compatibility Makes Smart Lighting Simple

Smartlabs' universal technology offers consumers the ultimate in versatility and customization for virtually any home. Nokia Smart Lighting switches and outlets work with (and from):

Any lighting fixture – dimmable or on/off, adjusting each for perfect brightness.

Any type of bulb – LED, incandescent, halogen or fluorescent.

Any wiring configuration – one switch or grouped switches.

Any location – at home, in the car or on vacation with Android and iOS apps, using voice assistants, or with a touch of a button or turn of a dial.

Any preference – use as a standard switch or go smart with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The product line – including Paddle and Dial switches, a four-button, multi-function Keypad, Outlet and Bridge – provides for maximum flexibility to enable a smart way to upgrade any home, regardless of existing fixtures, wiring, bulb type or floorplan.

Combining maximum convenience with advanced technology, the Nokia Smart Lighting products make it easy for everyone to enjoy reliable smart lighting in any residential or commercial building. And unlike smart bulbs, these smart devices work even if someone has turned off the switch – a common issue in smart homes today.

Unique Dual-Mesh Delivers Reliability, Range and Scalability, Even if Wi-Fi is Down

Unlike wireless-only systems, Nokia Smart Lighting devices stay connected by utilizing the power of a dual-mesh network. The products combine Radio Frequency (RF) and Powerline (existing wires in a home) for superior reliability and responsiveness.1 This dual-mesh network brings the performance of wired and the convenience of wireless to ensure your lights work, even if the home's Wi-Fi is down. Benefits include:

Reliability: Your home is, wirelessly speaking, a battleground full of obstacles, and Nokia Smart Lighting products solve this problem by simultaneously using wireless radio frequency communications and your home's existing electrical wiring to provide a level of reliability that no other wireless technology can match.



Range: With Smartlabs' unique and patented dual-mesh technology, Nokia Smart Lighting signals travel further without interruption than other commonly used, wireless-only technologies. 2 Using the dual-mesh approach, existing electrical wiring and wireless obstructions rarely impede signals, resulting in a substantial reliability advantage over single-band networks.



Using the dual-mesh approach, existing electrical wiring and wireless obstructions rarely impede signals, resulting in a substantial reliability advantage over single-band networks. Scalability: Every Nokia Smart Lighting device can repeat messages across the network, eliminating latencies and the bottlenecks that can occur when a single device fails in a routed network. Each device stays in constant contact with every other device and can control (and be controlled) by the other devices – allowing users to add an almost infinite number of devices to customize their home without the limitations of other wireless-only systems.

Now available for pre-order from nokia.smartlabsinc.com, Nokia Smart Lighting product pricing ranges from $39.99 to $59.99 per device. Clean and screw-less matching wall plates are available in 1, 2, 3 and 4-gang versions.

About Smartlabs Inc.

Founded in 1992 and acquired by Richmond Capital Partners in 2017, Smartlabs has deep experience developing technology for electrical, lighting, and sensor communication and control, with the company holding more than 50 patents that provide a foundation for ongoing innovation in the smart device space. For more information about the company and its products, visit nokia.smartlabsinc.com and www.smartlabsinc.com.

