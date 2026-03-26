Nokona Celebrates 100 Years with Celebrity Glove Auction Supporting Special Olympics

Auction Opens Today at 3:00 p.m. ET on Nokona.com

PHOENIX, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokona, the iconic American-made ball glove company, in collaboration with Special Olympics, announces an online auction of exclusive baseball gloves. The collection, designed in conjunction with well-known U.S. athletes, entertainers, sports personalities, and Special Olympics athletes and ambassadors, can be bid on starting today. This virtual fundraiser is part of Nokona's year-long centennial celebration.

Exclusive celebrity-designed ballgloves—only one of each style available for sale—with 100% of proceeds benefiting Special Olympics.

"Everyone at Nokona is overjoyed by the opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes during our anniversary year," said Nokona President & CEO Jeff Beraznik. "Baseball lovers and fans of the celebrities will be impressed by the amazing designs and handcraftsmanship of the Centennial Celebrity Gloves. The winning bidders will have a collectible that lasts a lifetime, and in true Nokona style, the gloves are all ready for play."

The auction will showcase an impressive lineup of celebrity-designed gloves, including:

Baseball icon Nolan Ryan

American storyteller Mike Rowe

NFL legend Roger Staubach

Podcast star Theo Von

R&B hitmaker Montell Jordan

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Reece Weaver & Charley Barby

Baseball analyst Eduardo Perez

TV personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen

The Baseball Bat Bros.' Will Taylor

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward

Special Olympics ambassadors and staff have also designed gloves for the auction, including Global Ambassadors Maureen McCormick and Victoria Arlen, as well as Haley Waggoner and Wyatt Spalding, Special Olympics athlete leaders.

"Having the chance to design the glove meant so much to me," said Haley Waggoner, Specialist, Government Relations at Special Olympics. "Being part of Special Olympics brings me so much joy. Athletes have so much to show the world, and this auction is another way to share that message of belonging."

All proceeds from the auction will directly support Special Olympics. In addition to this support, Nokona plans to donate gloves to Special Olympics athletes.

"Since 1983, softball has been one of the most enduring sports at Special Olympics, offering millions of athletes the opportunity to compete in a team sport that fosters athleticism, coordination, and collective effort," said Jon-Paul St. Germain, Vice President of Sport Development at Special Olympics. "We are thrilled to join in this auction with Nokona, highlighting Special Olympics as a leading sport-for-development organization and bringing more athletes of all abilities to baseball and softball."

Auction Details:

The auction will be live from Thursday, March 26, 2026 through Monday, March 30, 2026, and can be accessed at Nokona.com. Each glove will feature a starting bid, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics. Winning bidders will be notified via email from Nokona, with an option to personalize their gloves.

ABOUT NOKONA

Nokona was founded in 1926, producing leather goods in Texas, along the famed Chisholm Trail. Since 1934, Nokona has been handcrafting ball gloves in the USA, using its legendary proprietary leathers, and drawing from generations of proud tradition combined with cutting-edge innovation. Nokona is built around exceptional quality and classic American craftsmanship, using techniques developed for the past 100 years, and celebrating the timelessness of baseball.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

SOURCE Nokona American Ballgloves