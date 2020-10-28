NOL Pain Response Monitoring Secures Marketing Approval in Brazil

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medasense Biometrics Ltd. announced today that its NOL® pain response monitoring device (PMD-200™) has been approved for marketing in Brazil by ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency.

Medasense's NOL technology enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. The monitoring device is primarily utilized in operating rooms, where it helps surgical teams manage pain medication during surgery, when the patient is under anaesthesia. The unique NOL technology applies a non-invasive sensing platform and an artificial intelligence algorithm to objectively monitor and quantify the individual patient's pain response.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, studies are also underway to confirm the benefits of NOL monitoring in the intensive care unit for mechanically ventilated patients, including COVID-19 patients. The spread of the virus across Brazil has led to a surge in mechanically ventilated patients requiring skilled pain management and optimal analgesia to help improve recovery.

An early user of the NOL in Brazil, Dr. José Luiz Gomes do Amaral, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology, Pain & Critical Care at Escola Paulista de Medicina Hospital São Paulo, stated: "Without objective data we've always been uncertain about whether our patients are receiving sufficient analgesia during surgery; many of our patients receive rescue pain medication after procedures, reflecting undertreatment of pain. The introduction of NOL monitoring in Brazil is an exciting development for me and my colleagues, as I believe this might be the breakthrough technology we have all been looking for to help us provide better pain medication treatment."

Karine Moriya, CEO of J.G. Moriya, Medasense commercial partner in Brazil, commented: "We have been looking forward to working with Medasense and are thrilled that we can now establish NOL monitoring in Brazil. Our network of influential surgeons and anaesthesiologists should allow us to bring this much-needed technology to Brazil's advanced surgical facilities and we expect to perform the first NOL-guided surgeries in the coming weeks."

About Medasense

Medasense (www.medasense.com) offers a breakthrough technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense's flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL® index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient's pain response by means of AI and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.

Watch Medasense's 1-minute video

For further information:

Mira Sofer, VP Biz Dev & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Medasense Biometrics Ltd.