Nolan Chang, MD, appointed to National Permanente Leadership Team

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Federation has appointed Nolan Chang, MD, to its National Permanente Leadership Team (NPLT) as executive vice president of Strategy, Corporate Development, and Finance. The NPLT leads the national work of the 8 Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs) and their more than 23,000 physicians. The Permanente Medical Groups, Kaiser Foundation Health Plans, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals together comprise Kaiser Permanente.

As a member of the NPLT, Dr. Chang assumes a wide range of governance and leadership responsibilities for strategy, corporate development, finance, labor, documentation, and coding. Dr. Chang will continue to serve as regional medical director for business management at the Southern California Permanente Medical Group (SCPMG), where he provides oversight in key areas, including Kaiser Permanente's electronic health record; SCPMG Human Resources, including business strategy and physician compensation; and SCPMG financial services.

"Dr. Chang's proven leadership on strategic projects and partnerships has led to better and more accessible care for our members while improving performance across the organization," said Ramin Davidoff, MD, executive medical director and chairman of SCPMG and co-CEO of The Permanente Federation. "He has successfully led care transformation, telehealth, facility, and information technology initiatives across Southern California. His experience and vision will be invaluable as we embark on what will likely be a transformative year for health care."

A family medicine physician, Dr. Chang brings to his new role 15 years of medical expertise and physician leadership. Previously he served as regional assistant medical director for strategic projects with SCPMG operations. While in that role, he developed strategic partnerships to build 18 next-generation medical offices. In addition, he established a governance group to coordinate the clinical, legal, compliance, billing, IT, training, credentialing, and privileging aspects of SCPMG's telehealth initiatives.

Following an internship and residency at the Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center, Dr. Chang joined SCPMG in 2005 and served in multiple leadership positions. These included physician director of primary care operations, assistant chief of Family Medicine, and physician director for outside utilization. In addition, he was staff president for the Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario medical centers.

Dr. Chang earned his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his Master of Science in physiology from Georgetown University, where he also earned his medical degree.

To learn more about The Permanente Federation, visit permanente.org/the-permanente-federation.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente – an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.4 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art technology, to provide preventive and world-class complex care in eight states – from Hawaii to Maryland – and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC (the Federation) is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs), which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the PMGs to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine – medicine that is patient centered, evidence based, technology enabled, culturally responsive, team delivered, and physician led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the PMGs to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming care delivery.

