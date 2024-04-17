Permanente Live Webinar on Keeping Patients and Clinicians Safe from Harm

OAKLAND, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician leaders from Kaiser Permanente and ECRI will share their insights on patient and clinician safety during a free Permanente Live webinar on May 1, 2024.

Hosted by The Permanente Federation Executive Vice President Stephen Parodi, MD, and featuring ECRI President and CEO Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, this complimentary virtual fireside chat will examine strategies to address the multiple threats to patient, physician and clinician safety, including supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, rising violence and burnout.

This fireside chat will also explore how physician leaders can foster a culture of safety, accountability and transparency that protects patients, families and clinicians from harm.

What: "Permanente Live: Keeping patients and clinicians safe from harm" webinar attendees will learn about:

The state of patient and clinician safety in the United States , including areas of greatest concern

, including areas of greatest concern Systemic and acute barriers to patient and clinician safety improvement

A person-centric, inclusive, system-level approach to patient and clinician safety

Actions physician leaders can take to advance patient and clinician safety

Who: Fireside chat participants include:

When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Noon PT / 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET

Where: REGISTER to attend this free virtual one-hour event.

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.

About Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 24,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine, care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led, to 12.5 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

