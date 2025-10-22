Noma Security Launches Industry-First Agentic Risk Map as Part of Comprehensive AI Agent Security Solution

End-to-End AI Agent Security Platform to Visualize Risks and Control the Agentic Blast Radius Across the Enterprise

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noma Security, the unified AI security and governance platform, today announced the launch of its Agentic Risk Map (ARM), the industry's first visualization technology purpose-built to map the blast radius of autonomous AI agents, marking a major milestone in the company's comprehensive platform for securing agentic AI across discovery, posture management, and runtime protection.

Unlike conventional LLM-based applications, AI agents operate autonomously across digital ecosystems, accessing databases, executing code, sending communications, and making decisions that ripple across enterprise systems. Through MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, these agents can connect to an expanding universe of third-party tools and services, exponentially increasing their reach and potential impact. The complexity and scale of agent relationships make it nearly impossible for security teams to visualize and understand the full blast radius of a compromised agent. Agents connect to other agents, invoking specialized tools, triggering additional agents, and accessing more systems, creating an interconnected maze where organizations have lost track of where a single compromise might lead. With multi-system access, dynamic tool usage, and sprawling agent-to-agent connections, modern AI agents, while having the ability to unlock unprecedented levels of productivity, present challenges that traditional security tools were never designed to address. Agent sprawl compounds these risks as teams deploy agents across departments without centralized visibility or governance.

Noma Security's platform addresses the exponential rise in security challenges posed by agentic AI through three integrated phases: discovering all agents across the enterprise (including shadow AI), assessing and managing their security posture before and during deployment, and protecting them at runtime with continuous monitoring and immediate containment capabilities.

"Security teams are flying blind when it comes to AI agent risks," said Niv Braun, CEO and Co-founder at Noma Security. "These agents don't just touch one system, they span departments, tools, and workflows. A seemingly harmless Customer Support Agent, if compromised, can cascade into unauthorized money transfers, sensitive data exfiltration, and malicious emails sent to customers or employees for lateral movement. Organizations need more than point solutions. They need complete visibility, proactive risk management, and runtime protection working together. That's what we've built."

Noma's Complete Agentic AI Security Platform

Noma Security delivers the industry's only comprehensive platform specifically designed for the unique challenges of autonomous agents, operating across three critical phases:

Discovery: Enabling complete visibility into the Agentic attack surface

Noma automatically identifies and catalogs all AI agents across the enterprise, including shadow AI and unauthorized deployments. The platform discovers every MCP server, toolset, API connection, and agent-to-agent relationship, creating a complete inventory of the agentic attack surface. Organizations gain unprecedented clarity into what agents exist and where they're deployed.

Proactive Risk Management: Making the invisible visible with the Agentic Risk Map

The Agentic Risk Map transforms the invisible maze of agentic infrastructure into actionable intelligence by building comprehensive visual maps of an organization's entire agentic ecosystem. Unlike traditional security tools that treat agents as isolated entities, ARM reveals the true scope of risk by mapping agent-to-agent (A2A) connections, tool and MCP server access, cross-system dependencies, and permission chains, exposing the cascading pathways through which a single compromised agent could trigger unauthorized money transfers, exfiltrate data, or move laterally across the organization.

Teams can assess potential blast radius before deployment by visualizing how new agents will connect to existing infrastructure, and can perform red team testing on agents before deployment. ARM enables security architects to create blueprints for scoping permissions and implementing controls based on mapped relationships, preventing excessive agency, where agents have destructive capabilities that can cascade across the entire infrastructure.

Agent Runtime Protection: Continuous monitoring and defense

Noma continuously monitors agent behavior against the established baseline, detecting anomalous actions such as unexpected tool invocations, unauthorized agent-to-agent communications, suspicious cross-system access patterns, or potential prompt injection attacks. The platform provides immediate containment capabilities to stop cascading damage before it spreads across enterprise systems.

Comprehensive Platform Coverage

Noma's platform supports the full spectrum of AI agent platforms and infrastructure. Examples of common tools supported include, but are not limited to:

SaaS No-Code/Low-Code Platforms: Microsoft Copilot Studio, ServiceNow, Salesforce Agentforce, Google Agentspace

Microsoft Copilot Studio, ServiceNow, Salesforce Agentforce, Google Agentspace Cloud Service Providers: Azure AI Foundry, Google Vertex AI, AWS Bedrock AgentCore

Azure AI Foundry, Google Vertex AI, AWS Bedrock AgentCore Agentic SDKs: LangChain, CrewAI, Google ADK, OpenAI SDK

LangChain, CrewAI, Google ADK, OpenAI SDK Coding Agents: Cursor, GitHub Copilot, and other AI-powered development and productivity tools

Setting the Standard for Agentic AI Security

With the launch of the Agentic Risk Map as part of its comprehensive platform, Noma Security sets a new standard for securing the future of autonomous AI in enterprise environments. The company empowers organizations to safely harness the transformative potential of agentic AI while maintaining governance, security, and operational oversight across the entire agent lifecycle.

To learn more about how Noma Security's complete agentic AI security platform can help your team deploy AI agents safely and at scale, visit https://noma.security or contact our team directly.

About Noma Security

Noma Security is the AI and agent security and governance platform giving enterprise organizations the confidence to rapidly build and deploy AI at scale. Noma Security uniquely provides cybersecurity teams with control of AI risk through continuous discovery, proactive posture management, and runtime protection to ensure compliance and risk mitigation across the entire agentic AI lifecycle. Backed by Ballistic Ventures, Glilot Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, Databricks Ventures and SVCI, Noma Security is widely adopted by Fortune 500 customers and has been recognized by Gartner and Latio as a leader in AI security trust, risk and security management (TRiSM). For more information visit https://noma.security

