Nomad Foods to Present at 2024 CAGNY Conference

FELTHAM, England, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMAD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2024 Consumer Analyst Group of New York's (CAGNY) annual conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the presentation and the Company's presentation slides will be made available at the Nomad Foods website under Investor Relations. Participants can also access the live presentation directly at the following link. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Contact

Amit Sharma

+1-917-922-0211

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited