Nomad Internet delivers unprecedented 5G internet speeds to America's rural communities with new modems powered by C-band spectrum

Recent investments in C-band spectrum makes Nomad Internet an industry leader with the strongest spectrum portfolio across low, mid and high band spectrum.

SAN ANTONIO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Internet, the leading provider of fixed wireless internet service to America's rural communities, is proud to announce overwhelmingly positive results in a survey of customers accessing high-speed internet through Nomad Internet's newest hardware, powered by the latest investments in C-band spectrum technology by an exclusive wireless carrier partner.

Nomad Internet customers accessing fixed wireless internet through NomadAir, Nomad Ark, and Nomad Raptor modems, which run on the highest-performing 5G service, are seeing significant gains in productivity, compared to their experiences accessing the internet via previous modems and technology, the recent survey revealed.

Nomad Internet provides reliable, high-speed internet access to more than 10,000 customers in the United States, with a focus on bringing affordable fixed wireless internet programs to rural communities, in addition to serving on-the-road travelers, RV parks, and campgrounds across America. Historically, people in rural communities across the U.S. have had limited access to internet access that was both reliable and affordable. Since November 2022, Nomad has worked exclusively with one of the nation's biggest wireless carriers to enhance the speed and reliability of 4G, 5G, and LTE internet access to serve the underserved consumers of America with the same high-quality technology enjoyed by people living in America's urban centers.

In the new survey, conducted this month among more than 200 Nomad Internet customers in rural communities on C-band through new modems, these were among the key insights:

  • 77.6% are at least 3 out of 5 satisfied with their new modem, powered by Verizon's C-band spectrum
  • 40% say their new setup is at least 50% faster than their previous setup
  • 77.1% are at least 3 out of 5 satisfied with their internet speed

"It's immensely rewarding to see the evolution of Nomad Internet's offerings generate benefits for our customers as quickly as it has with the deployment of higher-speed internet access through Verizon's continued investments in C-band spectrum," said Nomad Internet CEO Robyn Weber. "Our journey to help bridge the digital divide across America would not be where it is today without the strategic vision of Verizon Wireless. We are grateful to all of our customers who provided their feedback and insights on their experience with the technology to date."

ABOUT NOMAD INTERNET
Nomad Internet is a leading wireless internet service provider in the United States, providing high-speed internet to rural communities across the nation. Unlike traditional wired internet, Nomad Internet delivers wireless internet access directly to homes, businesses, and even on-the-go. With its innovative technology, people can stay connected wherever they are, without the need for cumbersome cables or wires. To learn more about our wireless internet solutions, visit nomadinternet.com.

