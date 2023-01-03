Improving transparency and building stronger connections with its user base.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural internet provider Nomad Internet is excited to announce the launch of its Real-Time Activation page, a new addition to its website aimed at improving transparency and building stronger connections with its user base.

Nomad Internet Pioneers Transparency With Launch of Real-Time Activation Page

"Transparency and honesty are integral values of the services we provide," Jessica Garza, Co-founder at Nomad Internet, told us. "Nobody wants to buy from a brand they can't trust or have no way of verifying the quality of their services. With our real-time activations being public, users can see they're just one of many putting their trust in Nomad Internet."

Every time a customer purchases a package with Nomad Internet, it takes just two days to receive the package anywhere in the USA. Upon receiving, they download the Nomad Internet App to activate their high-speed internet. Once activated, it will appear on the Real-Time Activation page, reinforcing the message that Nomad Internet is the brand to trust when it comes to providing reliable, high-quality rural internet access to those living in remote areas or constantly on the go. Uniquely, Nomad Internet is the only company in the industry to provide this level of transparency to its customers and potential customers.

In today's digital age, access to the internet is increasingly essential for staying connected and productive. Whether you're a business owner who needs to connect with clients and customers, a student who needs to access online resources for school, or simply someone who wants to stay connected with loved ones, the internet is an essential tool. For those living in rural areas or constantly on the go, finding a reliable internet service provider can be a challenge. That's where Nomad Internet comes in.

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet was founded with the goal of bringing high-speed internet access to remote areas and people who are constantly on the move. By leveraging the latest in satellite and wireless technology, the company is able to offer a range of packages that are tailored to the needs of its users. Whether you need a basic connection for email and web browsing or a more robust package with faster speeds and more data, Nomad Internet has a solution for you.

Included in their offering is the first Enterprise Smart Modem, giving individuals access to enterprise-level security and internet speeds to any phone or computer in the USA.

In addition to the Real-Time Activation page, Nomad Internet also offers a range of other resources and support to its customers. From a comprehensive FAQ section to live chat support and email assistance, the company is always available to help its users get the most out of their internet packages.

So if you're in need of reliable, high-speed internet for travel or rural access and want to work with a company that values transparency and customer satisfaction, look no further than Nomad Internet. Visit the Real-Time Activation page today and see for yourself why Nomad Internet is the brand to trust.

An Internet service provider with the world's lowest latency and fastest wireless modems – Nomad Air & Nomad Raptor. We offer 4G & 5G Unlimited high-speed Internet for rural locations and traveling nomads. 7-day money-back guarantee.

