NoMad Las Vegas Set to Rebrand into The Reserve at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International announced today that NoMad Las Vegas will begin to transition into The Reserve at Park MGM, with the full rebrand taking effect on December 17.

Consisting of 293 rooms and suites, The Reserve at Park MGM will continue to deliver the elevated and sophisticated experience guests have come to know and love. As part of the transition, several NoMad venues will unveil refreshed identities: NoMad Pool will be renamed The Terrace Pool; NoMad Library will become The Library; and NoMad Bar will be called The Reserve Bar.

In early 2026, it is anticipated The Reserve at Park MGM will join Marriott Bonvoy's vibrant Autograph Collection as part of MGM Resorts' long-term strategic licensing partnership with Marriott International that created MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy. At that time, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to book stays through Marriott.com and earn and redeem points at The Reserve at Park MGM.

With the addition of The Reserve at Park MGM, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy will encompass 13 destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, including Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; and Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, MGM Collection, among others.

MGM Rewards members and guests may make reservations at The Reserve at Park MGM via mgmresorts.com and the MGM Rewards app starting December 17.

