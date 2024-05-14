Nomad Temporary Housing Earns Three Awards at Sirva's Annual Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Sirva Worldwide Relocation's amazing client/supplier partner conference, Sirva University, Nomad Temporary Housing earned the Innovation Award, the Transformation Award, as well as the Sirva Choice Award, as selected by Sirva consultants. As a long time supplier partner of Sirva's, Nomad is continuously leveling up on technology and stellar service delivery. Nomad's acute focus on innovation has resulted in the true transformation of key facets of the business. Utilizing AI to generate major upgrades to feature functionality has highly improved current processes, changing the way people operate, increasing efficiencies, and reducing costs.

The Global Leader in Temporary Housing

"Nomad is thrilled to be selected for these three awards amongst over 1900 supplier partners of Sirva", states Gavan James, CEO and Founder of Nomad.

Sirva's supply chain team states, "The awards that Nomad received are very well deserved!! Your entire global team has really worked so hard to meet the needs of our clients and to ensure they have a good experience. I'm so glad we could recognize that in some way. Congratulations on all of the dedicated work from you and your esteemed team. Sirva loves working with Nomad."

About Nomad: Nomad employs a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes our industry-leading Nomad Direct sourcing platform to access more than 3,000 vetted partners worldwide. We offer a single point of contact and end to end management of a client's worldwide housing needs. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. Nomad has regional offices in San Diego, Phoenix, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

For more information, please visit www.nomadtemphousing.com.

