Nomadar and Fox Soccer Academy Sign Strategic Framework Agreement to Advance International Youth Soccer Development

MARSHALL, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp. (NASDAQ: NOMA) ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a global platform operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into a strategic framework agreement with Fox Soccer Academy, a leading international youth soccer organization founded by former Premier League champion Christian Fuchs and sports executive Raluca Gold-Fuchs.

The agreement establishes a collaborative platform designed to support international growth initiatives and expand high-performance player development activities across multiple territories.

Fox Soccer Academy operates across key markets in the United States, including New York and North Carolina, as well as in the United Kingdom and Austria. Serving approximately 2,100 players across its network, the academy has built a reputation for delivering structured, high-performance development pathways within competitive league environments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nomadar and Fox Soccer Academy will seek to collaborate on a range of initiatives, including international tournaments, training camps, and the exchange of coaching methodologies. A core element of the collaboration is the planned integration of Nomadar's High Performance Training (HPT) program, along with opportunities for technical staff from Nomadar and Cádiz CF to participate in Fox Soccer Academy programs.

This partnership aligns with Nomadar's broader strategy of building interconnected international soccer ecosystems through structured alliances, creating development opportunities for players, coaches, and institutions across multiple markets.

Christian Fuchs, co‑founder of Fox Soccer Academy and a 2016 English Premier League champion with Leicester City, brings elite‑level experience to the academy's philosophy. His transition from professional football to youth development has helped shape a global approach that combines high-performance standards with long-term player development.

Both organizations have worked closely over the past few months to define the scope of the collaboration. The framework agreement also allows for the possibility of a future joint venture, reflecting a shared vision for long‑term alignment and international growth.

Raluca Gold‑Fuchs, co-founder and General Manager of Fox Soccer Academy, noted that the partnership represents an important step in expanding the academy's international presence and creating meaningful development pathways for young players, while collaborating with partners committed to excellence and innovation in soccer.

Joaquín Martín, CEO of the Americas and Global Vice Chairman at Nomadar, stated that the agreement strengthens Nomadar's position as a global platform for soccer development. He emphasized that building trusted international partnerships remains central to the Company's strategy to connect markets, share expertise, and deliver high‑value experiences across the youth soccer ecosystem.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the JP Financial Arena real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

About Fox Soccer Academy

Fox Soccer Academy is an international youth soccer organization co-founded by Christian Fuchs, a Premier League champion, and Raluca Gold-Fuchs. The academy operates across the United States, with locations in New York and North Carolina, as well as in the United Kingdom and Austria, delivering structured development programs to approximately 2,100 players.

Built on a high-performance philosophy, Fox Soccer Academy provides a comprehensive pathway for young athletes, combining elite-level coaching, competitive league participation, and international exposure. The organization focuses on long-term player development, integrating professional standards and global best practices to support both sporting and personal growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Nomadar and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Nomadar's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to statements regarding the strategic framework agreement between the Company and Fox Soccer Academy. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Nomadar in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Nomadar's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, prospective purchasers of Nomadar's securities should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Nomadar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Nomadar's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential investors should read this document with the understanding that Nomadar's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company´s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Further descriptions of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2026, and in subsequent filings with and submissions to, the SEC, as the same may be amended and supplemented from time to time, which are available at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

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SOURCE Nomadar