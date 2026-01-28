Nomadar to Expand Global Presence with Introduction of Digital Soccer Platform in India in Partnership with Actingwood

Digital platform connects grassroots players in India with trials and Nomadar's international HPT program in Spain with Cádiz CF (LaLiga)

MARSHALL, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar (NASDAQ: NOMA), ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, technology, tourism, and health, today announced its entry into the India soccer market pursuant to an agreement with Actingwood, a catalyst in youth and workforce empowerment through sports education, wellness programs, and transformative content in the India, South-East Asia, and the Middle Eastern markets, for the development of a new digital platform aimed at youth soccer and grassroots talent development. The agreement will further expand Nomadar's operations to seven countries across five continents.

The initiative, branded India Football Pathway, is designed to be a comprehensive digital ecosystem that supports young soccer players in India throughout their development journey. The platform will allow players to create individual profiles, access educational and motivational content, including training advice, instructional videos and talks aimed at young athletes, and connect with structured development opportunities.

The project will serve as a simultaneous gateway for the organization of trials and intensive training programs in India, as well as for the selection of identified players to join Nomadar's international High Performance Training (HPT) program in Spain at Cádiz CF's facilities, a historic Spanish club competing in LaLiga.

The launch of India Football Pathway is scheduled for late March 2026, following a collaborative development phase focused on both technical architecture and content design. Prior to the program's launch, teams from Nomadar and Actingwood will work closely to structure the digital platform, define user experience and curate training, educational and motivational content that are in alignment with Nomadar's international development standards.

Beyond player development, the project also reflects Nomadar's broader commitment to the digitalization of its activity across all of the Company's business lines. The Company is leveraging technology to scale access, standardize methodology and create measurable development pathways for players, coaches and partners across multiple territories to integrate digital platforms into all aspects of its business including, events, education and training programs, and the HPT program.

India represents one of the world's most significant grassroots soccer markets. According to data from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FIFA development reports, the country has more than 20 million active soccer participants at the grassroots level, with over 1.5 million registered players across federated competitions and academies. Independent industry analysis such as The Ormax Sports Audience Report 2024 highlights soccer as one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, supported by a fan base exceeding 300 million followers nationwide.

Commenting on the partnership, Shail Kapri, Founder of Actingwood, noted that "the India Football Pathway reflects a shared ambition to structure opportunity in a fragmented ecosystem." He further explained that " our collaboration with Nomadar allows Indian players to access credible development pathways, digital visibility and international benchmarks that have traditionally been out of reach for grassroots talent."

Joaquin Martin, CEO Americas & Global Vice Chairman, emphasized that India is an important market within the Company's global roadmap, highlighting that "this agreement with Actingwood reinforces Nomadar's mission to combine digital infrastructure, elite training methodology and international exposure in order to identify, develop and prepare talent for high-performance environments in Europe."

Actingwood brings to the partnership deep expertise in digital platform development, youth-oriented content ecosystems and scalable engagement models within the India market. Its role will be central to ensuring that the platform connects effectively with players, families and local football stakeholders while maintaining alignment with Nomadar's international standards and development philosophy.

The agreement adds to Nomadar's recent expansion into new territories such as Ecuador, Mexico and Tunisia, further consolidating the Company's position as a global operator at the intersection of football development, technology and international training programs.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the Sportech City real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

About Actingwood

Actingwood's vision is to be the catalyst in youth and workforce empowerment through sports education, wellness programs, and transformative content, making a substantial impact on individual and community growth.

With over three decades of experience, Actingwood empowers the youth and the workforce across India, South-East Asia, and the Middle East through innovative educational programs and wellness initiatives. The services are designed to foster not only career growth but also personal development and wellbeing, supported by a robust network of global partners.

