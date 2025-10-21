Nomadar to Host Virtual Investor Event on Thursday, October 23, 2025

MARSHALL, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadar Corp. ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET. The investor webinar (the "Webinar") will include a presentation by Nomadar Chief Financial Officer Carlos Lacave, and Chief Communications and IR Officer Joaquin Martin. During the presentation, Nomadar management will highlight topics such as the Company's innovative High Performance Training Program ("HPT") which connects youth soccer academies and professional clubs worldwide; benefits of the Sportech City development featuring a proposed best-in-class event center and hospitality, commercial, and culinary offerings space; brand extension strategies and other growth initiatives; and the Company's diverse revenue streams.

Interested parties can register for the Webinar at Nomadar Live Webinar. Attendees will be able to submit questions during the Webinar that will be addressed during a Q&A session. The presentation Nomadar management will review on the Webinar will also be available on the Company's website at https://investor.nomadar.com/events-and-presentations/.

The Webinar is being held in anticipation of the expected direct listing of the Company's common stock on NASDAQ and in connection with the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) relating to the proposed listing (the "Registration Statement").

The Company's most recent Registration Statement relating to the Company's common stock, including the preliminary prospectus contained therein, was filed with the SEC on October 10, 2025 (Registration No. 333-284716). These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing a real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in Southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

Investor Contacts:

Joaquin Martin, Nomadar Corp.

[email protected]

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

[email protected]

973-873-7686

