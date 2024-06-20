Nomentia Appoints Huub Wevers as Chief Revenue Officer

HELSINKI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia, a leading European treasury and cash management provider, is announcing the appointment of Huub Wevers as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This appointment aligns with Nomentia's continued expansion across Europe, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its growing client base.

Over the past four years, Nomentia has significantly expanded its footprint in Europe, starting from its core regions in Finland and Scandinavia. Following the establishment of Nomentia in 2020, the company acquired Tipco Treasury & Technology a year later, broadening its reach to the DACH and Benelux regions, and later extending into the UK. Last year, Nomentia welcomed Inflexion, a United Kingdom-based private equity firm, as its new majority owner to further support its growth trajectory.

Prior to Huub Wevers, Hubert Rappold, the former co-CEO of Tipco, served as Nomentia's Chief Sales Officer since early 2022. Hubert Rappold stated, "I decided to step down from my role as Chief Sales Officer and continue to work at Nomentia focusing on helping our clients in the DACH region and beyond to achieve their goals. It has been an incredible journey and I am proud of what we have accomplished together with the team. I am glad that this career change within Nomentia is possible, and I am absolutely thrilled that Huub accepted this exciting role."

Before assuming the role of Chief Revenue Officer, Huub served as Nomentia's regional Head of Sales, responsible for Benelux and the UK. His experience includes various sales leadership roles in several companies. Prior to this, he started his career in the banking sector, where he held several leadership positions at Royal Bank of Scotland and ABN AMRO.

Huub expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, saying, "I am delighted to take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer. I look forward to working with our talented team to drive further expansion and support more companies across Europe building optimal finance and treasury processes."

Jukka Sallinen, CEO of Nomentia, thanked Hubert Rappold for his contributions and welcomed Huub Wevers to the leadership team. "Hubert's dedication to deliver the highest standards for our customers combined with his passion for treasury technology has played a pivotal role in Nomentia's expansion in Europe. I am very pleased to see him continuing with the business as we turn a new page. We are delighted to welcome Huub, who is an exceptional sales leader, to our leadership team as a Chief Revenue Officer to lead the next phase of our growth story."

Rick Medlock, Chairman of the Board at Nomentia, also acknowledged Hubert's impact on the company's success and extended his support to Huub. "Hubert has made a significant contribution to our growth and development, and we thank him for his commitment and dedication. The board welcomes Huub's appointment to the new role, and we are confident that his expertise and experience will drive Nomentia's Go-To-Market Strategy."

For more information, please contact:

Jukka Sallinen

Chief Executive Officer, Nomentia

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nomentia-oy/r/nomentia-appoints-huub-wevers-as-chief-revenue-officer,c4004127