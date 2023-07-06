Nomentia Strengthens Board with New Appointments Following Majority Investment by Inflexion

HELSINKI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia, a leading provider of cloud-based treasury and cash management software solutions, has announced the nomination of new board members following the recent majority investment from Inflexion, a leading mid-market private equity firm, investing in established high-growth businesses. The new investor and the board will support Nomentia's vision to become the top-choice treasury management solution in the market. 

Rick Medlock has been nominated as the Chairman of the Board. Medlock is an accomplished non-executive director with over 30 years of financial leadership in the technology and payments sector in fast-growing enterprises in both the public markets and private equity. He has had an impressive executive track record at companies such as Misys, Worldpay, and Inmarsat, as well as serving on the boards of Sophos and Smith + Nephew. Medlock's extensive experience serving on boards of scaled-up international businesses brings invaluable expertise to Nomentia. 

Joining the board from the majority investor Inflexion are Sergio Ferrarini, Partner and Head of Technology Investments, and Henrik Nordman, Partner, Head of Nordics. Their deep knowledge and strategic insights will contribute significantly to Nomentia's growth trajectory. 

Martin Bellin, formerly the founder and Entrepreneur-CEO of BELLIN, a prominent mid-market treasury management solution, also joins the board of directors. Bellin will contribute with his profound industry experience and strong entrepreneurial spirit. 

The previous majority owners, PSG and Verdane, will remain invested in the business. 

In addition, Jukka Sallinen (CEO) and Tami Halttunen (CFO) from Nomentia's leadership team have been appointed to the board. Sallinen and Halttunen have been working together since Nomentia's inception in 2020, and their deep understanding of the company will further enhance board effectiveness. 

Jukka Sallinen comments: "Nomentia is firmly on track to become a European leader in the cloud-based treasury management space, and the new majority investment, coupled with the continued commitment of our existing investors, will further strengthen the position of Nomentia in the market." 

