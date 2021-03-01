Nominated actress Laura Linney in a Clarins Beauty Look at the digital 78th Golden Globes Awards
Beauty look by Jenn Streicher
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama TV Serie for her role in Ozark, Laura Linney looks effortlessly chic with this unique beauty look created by @jennstreicher for Clarins.
"Red carpet looks a little different this year at #GoldenGlobes (especially going live from NY!) but still very excited that I got to work with the legend #LauraLinney. I went really classic and natural with her look, focusing on her beautiful skin and @Clarinsusa totally came through. A big congrats to Laura on her nomination tonight! #jennstreichermakeup #clarinsskincare #clarinsmakeup," says Jenn Streicher.
How to get the look:
- Skin: To prep the skin, Jenn applied Hydrating Toning Lotion followed by Double Serum which boosts the complexion's natural glow, then warmed up some of the new Total Eye Lift between fingers and gently pressed into the eye area. "Because I wanted her to have a dewy glowing look, I added 2 drops of the Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil to the Super Restorative Rose Radiance Cream and gently massaged into her skin. While that absorbed, I started makeup on her eyes."
- Face: "To refine and even the skin texture I used Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch, especially on the T-Zone," Jenn explains. "I mixed shades 103 and 106 of Skin Illusion Hydrating Foundation with a drop of the Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil for that dewy glow. As a final soft pop of color on Laura's cheeks," Jenn added Jolie Blush in Cheeky Baby (01).
- Eyes: Jenn used the lightest shade in the 4-Colour Eyeshadow Palette in 01, Fairy Tale Nude Gradation to unify the eye area, and the amber colored one to increase skin's natural color along the lash line. Final touch with a hint of gold on the lids.
- Lashes: Jenn added a few individual lashes and a lot of Supra-Volume Mascara for extra-long lashes – with a bold finish to hero the eye look.
- Brows: For definition, Jenn filled Laura's brows with Brow Duo in 03, Cool Brown.
- Lips: "Laura really wanted to rock a nude, glossy lip look, so I applied Joli Rouge 757-Soft Brick in a velvet finish and added a coat of Lip Comfort Oil in 01, Honey for a beautiful, luminous, shiny finish."
