Nominated actress Laura Linney in a Clarins Beauty Look at the digital 78th Golden Globes Awards

Beauty look by Jenn Streicher

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama TV Serie for her role in Ozark, Laura Linney looks effortlessly chic with this unique beauty look created by @jennstreicher for Clarins.

Laura_Linney_Clarins

"Red carpet looks a little different this year at #GoldenGlobes (especially going live from NY!) but still very excited that I got to work with the legend #LauraLinney. I went really classic and natural with her look, focusing on her beautiful skin and @Clarinsusa totally came through. A big congrats to Laura on her nomination tonight! #jennstreichermakeup #clarinsskincare #clarinsmakeup," says Jenn Streicher.

How to get the look:

Clarins: www.clarinsusa.com

