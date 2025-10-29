Nomination committee of Vitrolife AB (publ) for the Annual General Meeting 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the Nomination Committee Charter adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2025, the members who, together with the Chair of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2026 have been elected.

The Nomination Committee consists of:
Niels Jacobsen, appointed by William Demant Invest A/S
Patrik Tigerschiöld, appointed by Bure Equity AB
Patricia Hedelius, appointed by AMF Fonder & Pension
Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB will be held in Gothenburg on 6 May 2026. 

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may contact the Chair of the Board of Vitrolife AB on e-mail: [email protected].

Gothenburg, October 29, 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ) 

Contact:
Amelie Wilson, Investor relations, external corporate communications and executive support, [email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

