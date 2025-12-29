Nominations Announced for the 2026 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

MUAHS Awards Ceremony Set for Valentine's Day - February 14, 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced the nominations for the 13th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. Winners will be honored at the Valentine's Day awards gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The announcement was made by Julie Socash, President of MUAHS, IATSE Local 706.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced the nominations for the 13th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, to be held at the Valentine's Day awards gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The MUAHS Awards honor outstanding achievements in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists across multiple entertainment platforms, including feature films, television, music videos, and live stage productions, including Broadway, international theater, and theme parks.

The MUAHS Awards honor outstanding achievements in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists across multiple entertainment platforms, including feature films, television, music videos, and live stage productions, including Broadway, international theater, and theme parks. This year's competition is intense, with a tie resulting in six nominees in the category: Best Contemporary Make-Up in a Television Series – Limited or Movie for TV.

THE NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

1. Best Contemporary Make-Up

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Torsten Witte

Eddington (A24)

Colin Penman, Lisa Hansell

Jurassic World: Rebirth (Universal Pictures)

Jana Carboni, Charlie Hounslow, Nik Buck, Aisling Nairn, Lauren Baldwin

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Heba Thorisdottir, Mandy Artusato

Superman (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Alexei Dmitriew, LuAndra Whitehurst, Nicole Sortillon Amos, Amanda Sprunger

2. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Jordan Samuel, Oriana Rossi, Kristin Wayne, Patricia Keighran, Lizzi Lawson Zeiss

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Ken Diaz, Siân Richards, Ned Neidhardt, Allison laCour, Lana Mora

The Smashing Machine (A24)

Felix Fox, Darah Wyant, Amanda Imeson, Harlow MacFarlane, Maiko Gomyo

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures/ HBO Max)

Leo Satkovich, Mark Ross, Jason Collins, Kaylee Kehne-Swisher, Brie Bastianson

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbomio, Sarah Nuth

3. Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Mike Hill, Megan Many

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures/ HBO Max)

Arjen Tuiten, Jessica Nelson

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures/ HBO Max)

Mike Fontaine, Bailey Domke, Kelsey Berk, Kevin Wasner, Cristina Patterson

Weapons (Warner Bros.Pictures/ HBO Max)

Jason Collins, Leo Satkovich, Mike McCarty, Mark Ross, Kaylee Kehne-Swisher

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Stephen Murphy, Susie Redfern

4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Ballad of a Small Player (Netflix)

Heike Merker, Alex Kwan

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Torsten Witte

Naked Gun (Paramount)

Joyce M. Gilliard, Nadia Sobh, Tomica Sarver

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures/ HBO Max)

Ahou Mofid, Gina Maria DeAngelis, Sacha Quarles

Superman (Warner Bros. Pictures/ HBO Max)

Peter Swords King, Lindsay McAllister, Magnolia Lowe

5. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Cliona Furey, Tim Nolan, Laura Solari, Tori Binns, Katarina Chovanec

Marty Supreme (A24)

Kay Georgiou, Jimmy Goode, Michael Buonincontro, Mitchell Beck

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Shunika Terry-Jennings, Elizabeth Robinson, Tene Wilder, Jove Edmond, Sherri B. Hamilton

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Melizah Wheat, Monty Schuth, Nashi Tumlinson

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes, Laura Blount

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

6. *TIE - Best Contemporary Make-Up – TIE*

Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)

Constance Foe, Jenn Bennett, Carla Rosso-Neal, Brandy Allen, Nick Fischer

All's Fair (Hulu)

Tierra Richards, Victor Del Castillo, Chloe Sens, Naima Jamal, Diana Shin

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Aurélie Payen, Sarah Damen, Fred Marin, Fanny Maurer, Carole Nicolas

I Love LA (HBO Max)

Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Afton Storton

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Jorjee Douglass, Gillian Whitlock, Robin Glaser, Cassie Lyons, James Freitas

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Rebecca Hickey, Michelle Kearns, Vicky Nugent, Wattana Garum

7. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Chief of War (Apple TV+)

Christien David Tinsley, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Carlton Coleman

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Corey Castellano, Heather Koontz

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie DelPrete, Rory Gaudio, Alyssa Goldberg

Stranger Things - Season 5 (Netflix)

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Devin Morales, Mike Mekash, Jessica Gambardella, Benji Dove

Wednesday (Netflix)

Lynn Johnston, Elaine Hopkins, Dorothy Campbell, Helen Bailey, Nirvana Jalalvand

8. Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics

The Last of Us – Season 2 (HBO Max)

Barrie Gower, Mike Mekash, Duncan Jarman

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Corey Castellano, Mark Nieman, David Leroy Anderson, David Snyder

Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount +)

Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Michele Hetrick, Nicola Bendrey

Stranger Things - Season 5 (Netflix)

Barrie Gower, Mike Mekash, Duncan Jarman

Wednesday (Netflix)

Tristan Versluis, Matthew Smith

9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Charlotte Noon

All's Fair (Hulu)

Valerie Jackson, Marisa Pinuelas, Suzette Boozer, Linda Flowers, Sharif Poston

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Miharu Oshima, Jay Durimel, Julien Parizet

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Lauren Poole, Patrick Lising, Stephanie Rives

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Vanessa Price, Alexandra Ford, Lauren McKeever

10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Chief of War (Apple TV+)

Analyn Cruz, Ralph Malani, Raquel Bianchini, Vanya Pell, Kathrine Sanchez

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Barry Lee Moe, Erica Adams, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo, Randy Wilder

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Tiffany Bloom, Anna Quinn, Jill Crosby

Stranger Things - Season 5 (Netflix)

Sarah Hindsgaul, Katrina Suhre, Brynn Berg, Dena Gibson, Lanzel Smith Jr.

Wednesday (Netflix)

Francesco Pegoretti, Nirvana Jalalvand

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

11. Best Contemporary Make-Up

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Netflix, OBB Pictures, At Last Productions)

Diana Oh, Vanessa Dionne, Alicia Carbajal, Carolina Gonzalez, Ashley Joy Beck

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Zena Green, Angela Moos, Alison Gladieux, Farah Bunch, Sarah Benjamin Hall

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Madison Bermudez

The Voice- Season 28 (NBC)

Darcy Gilmore, Marylin Lee Spiegel, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Kristina Frisch

Wicked: One Wonderful Night (NBC)

Bruce Grayson, Brielle McKenna, Levi Vieira, Sean Conklin

12. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up and/or Prosthetics

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, John Foster, Vance Hartwell, Donna Bard

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney (Netflix)

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Jude Alcala, Gage Munster, Sean Conklin

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Stephanie A. Fowler, Cindy Miguens

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney+)

Bruce Grayson, Brielle McKenna, Jill Cady, Tyson Fountaine, Ashley Roller

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Amy Tagliamonti, Joanna Pisani, Kim Weber

13. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

American Idol (ABC)

Dean Banowetz, Amber Nicholle Maher, Cory Rotenberg, Kathleen Leonard, Jerilynn Stephens

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Marion Rogers, Brittany Spaulding, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon, Regina Rodriguez

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Warner Bros./ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, CW)

Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Corey Morris, Kerry Joly, Brittany Hartman, Korynn Gonzales-Novotny

The Voice (NBC)

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Bia Iftikhar, Candi Russell, Kathleen Leonard

14. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Marion Rogers, Brittany Spaulding, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon, Regina Rodriguez

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney (Netflix)

Dean Banowetz, LaLisa Turner, Cory Rotenberg, Cassie Russek, Amber Nicholle Maher

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Chad Harlow, Katie Beatty

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special (NBC)

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Amanda Duffy Evans, Gina Ferrucci, Brittany Hartman

Wicked: One Wonderful Night (NBC)

Edward Morrison, Lillie Frierson-King, Tiffany Bloom, R'riyana Kline

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

15. Best Make-Up

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Disney +)

Tisa Howard, Emilio Ayinde Castro, Susan Reilly Lehane, Jeremy Selenfriend, Brian Spears

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Naomi Bakstad, Krista Seller, Ashley Forshaw, Megan Harkness

Skeleton Crew (Disney +)

Samantha Ward, Sonia Cabrera, Cristina Waltz, Alexei Dmitriew, Adina Sullivan

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

Melissa Sandora, Sarah Benjamin-Hall, Koji Ohmura

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Disney Channel)

Susie Glass, Cora Montalban, Claire Wollburg, Jessica Hunt

16. Best Hair Styling

Electric Broom (Disney Channel)

Brenda Blatt, Melanie Verkins, Melanie Ervin

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Disney +)

Joshua First, Jenny Pendergraft, Lisa Thomas

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Jeannie Chow, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Dawn Mitchell, Jindje Renz, Alysha McLoughlin

Skeleton Crew (Disney +)

Lane Friedman, Nancy Tong-Heater, Richard DeAlba, Roxane Griffin

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

17. Best Make-Up

Ariana Grande - "Eternal Sunshine" (YouTube)

Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Liz Mendoza Kellogg, Olga Tarnovetska, Michael Anthony

BUBBA Burger: "Unbelievable" (Hulu)

Christopher Osorio, Rocco Gaglioti

Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra" (YouTube)

Sarah Tanno, Phuong Tran

Six Flags 2025 Haunt: "Come Out and Play" (Internet)

Hugo Villasenor, Roxanne Pike, Heather Galipo, John Wrightson

Walmart "WhoKnewVille" Top Brands (YouTube)

Rachel Hoke, Jennifer Hanching, Erin Walters, Jessie Bishop

18. Best Hair Styling

Amazon Prime Day featuring LeBron James (multiple platforms)

Dominie Till, Akiko Matsumoto, Tranell DaMarr Ward, Christien Tinsley

Chapter III: PVP Time (YouTube)

Andrii Tkach, Tiphanie Baum, D'nelle Almanza

Discover x Stranger Things (S5) (Netflix/Fox Sports)

Sarah Hindsgaul, Cassie Russek, Ashley Jensen, Lyndsey J. Scott

Tyson™| Royal Jewels (multiple platforms)

Kimberly Carlson, Isata Allen, Ian Joseph

Walmart "WhoKnewVille" Holiday Campaign (multiple platforms)

Dean Banowetz, Amber Nicholle Maher, Johnny Lomeli, Maria Sandoval, Myo La

LIVE THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

19. California Regional: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

Ainadamar (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Maggie Jean Clark, Brandi Strona, Nathalie Eidt, Nicole Rodrigues

Jaja's African Hair Braiding (Mark Taper Forum)

Therese LeVasseur, April Tillies, Latoya Patton

The Monkey King (San Francisco Opera)

Jeanna Parham, Christina Martin, Erin Hennessy, Maur Sela

Rigoletto (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Maggie Jean Clark, Brandi Strona, Nathalie Eidt, Jaclyn Nocerino

West Side Story (LA Opera)

Maggie Jean Clark, Kelso Millett, Brandi Strona, Delaney Doherty, Nicole Rodrigues

20. Broadway and International: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

Bat Boy: The Musical (New York City Center)

Madison McLain, Bri Trischitta

Beetlejuice (Palace Theatre, NYC)

Ryan Jackson, Pat Marcus

Death Becomes Her (The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre)

Mark Bailey Capalbo, Kelli Lennox, Raphael A. Santos, Colleen Syiek, Jakob Robson

Frankenstein (Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

Lisa Ruth Zomer, Thomas Richards-Keyes, Timothy Santry

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (International Tour)

Dimonica Carter, Kellen Eason, Liz Printz, Danielle Singletary

As previously announced, Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning make-up artist Greg Nelson and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Judy Alexander Cory will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. Emmy-nominated make-up artist Michael Johnston will receive the prestigious Vanguard Award. The Distinguished Artisan honoree will be announced soon.

Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to [email protected]. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org. For MUAHS Awards Media Credentials: CLICK HERE.

The 13th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: L'Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty; Premier Level: Ardell, Diamond Level: Nigel Beauty; Gold Level: Codex Labs, Le Mieux Skincare, MAC, RCMA; Silver Level: The Set Set, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors: Ardell, Arey, Cinema Secrets, Codex Labs, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Le Mieux Skincare, LolaVie by Jennifer Aniston, MAC Cosmetics, RCMA Makeup, Skindinavia, Westmore Beauty, Urban Decay, Youth To the People; Media Sponsors: Deadline, Gold Derby, The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

ABOUT LOCAL 706 : The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, theme parks, and live theater. The Guild recognizes outstanding achievements through its annual MUAHS Awards and welcomes FYC promotions in its official member-only publication, website, email, and social media platforms.

For more information on the 13th Annual MUAHS Awards Show, visit Local706.org or follow us at #MUAHS_awards, @muahs_awards, TikTok, X, and Threads.

For MUAHS Awards Media Credentials: CLICK HERE.

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING/TICKETS CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media • 310.207.4410, ext. 245 •[email protected]

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada

[email protected] • 818.760.8995

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • [email protected]

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)