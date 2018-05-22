Nominations are Now Open for the 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2018 Organized by Hozpitality Group

We are now inviting Nominations for all hospitality companies and professionals working in MEA region.

"While each entrant may enter more than one category, the entry for nomination is free of charge but should only be made through the hotel's GM/HR/Marketing department. We will not accept individual nominations and incomplete forms", said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

Nominations can be made online at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/nominations

Categories

Categories (CORPORATE)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 star)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (4 star)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (3 star/Budget hotel)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Hotel Apartments)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Heritage Resort)

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Weekend Getaway

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Boutique Hotel

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Green Initiatives)

Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Luxury Hotel of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Budget Hotel of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Indian)

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Arabic)

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Italian)

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Mexican)

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (American)

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Healthy Food)

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Others)

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Radio Listeners Choice)

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Quick Service)

Hospitality Excellence:- Lounge/Night Club of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Car Rental of the Year

Hospitality Excellence:- Travel Company of the Year

Hospitality Excellence:- Facilities Management company of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hotel Management Company of the year

Categories (PERSONAL)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotelier of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur of the Year

Hospitality Excellence :- Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- CSR Champion of the year

Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service

Hospitality Excellence:- Guest Services

Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping

Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training

Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office

Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering

Hospitality Excellence:- IT

Hospitality Excellence:- Admin and Secretary

Hospitality Excellence:- Spa and Fitness

Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/PR

Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts and Finance

Hospitality Excellence:- Purchase

Categories (Chefs)

Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year

Hospitality Excellence:- Chef De Cuisine of the Year

Hospitality Excellence:- Sous Chef of the Year

Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year

Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the year

For more details and pictures of the awards, Please connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

SOURCE Hozpitality Group