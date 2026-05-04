Nominations Now Open for the 2026 Kleenex® Heroes of the Classroom, Program to Honor K-12 Educators Nationwide

Nominations are now open through Sept. 8, 2026 to recognize K-12 educators who demonstrate exceptional strength and kindness

The 2026 program features over $50,000 in total prizes, including a $10,000 award for one Grand Prize winner, plus $5,000 and a year's supply of tissues for their school

Following a public voting period in October, the Grand Prize winner will be announced during the week of Nov. 9, 2026

IRVING, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week, nominations have officially opened for the 2026 Kleenex® Heroes of the Classroom contest, in partnership with Campus Multimedia.

Now through Sept. 8, 2026, parents, students and school communities across the country can submit nominations dedicated to recognizing the teachers, teacher aides, school administrators, nurses, guidance counselors and paraprofessionals who demonstrate exceptional strength and kindness while making a positive impact on their students.

Last year's Grand Prize winner was Melanie Hammerickson, a culinary arts teacher at Lincoln High School in Portland, Oregon, who was recognized for her positive impact on students and dedication to the larger Lincoln High School community. In the third year of this program, nominations have come from all corners of the United States, highlighting educators who go above and beyond for their students and school communities.

"Every year, we are humbled by the stories of educators who don't just teach but truly transform the lives of their students and communities through small, daily acts of kindness," said Karl Mawhinney, CEO & founder of Campus Multimedia. "This program is about more than just prizes; it's about acknowledging the strength it takes to show up for students in such meaningful ways. We are honored to help give these heroes the national recognition they've earned."

The 2026 program features over $50,000 in total prizes dedicated to supporting both winning educators and their schools. One Grand Prize winner, determined by a public vote, will receive a $10,000 award, while their school receives a $5,000 donation and a year's supply of Kleenex® Brand Tissues. Nine First Prize winners will each receive a $1,000 Costco Shop Card for themselves and $1,000 for their school. Additionally, the nominators of the Grand and First Prize winners will receive a $1,000 Costco Shop Card, and the first 100 unique eligible teachers nominated will receive a $100 Costco Shop Card.

To enter, nominators must be at least 18 years old and submit responses to three questions, in 300 words or less each, detailing their nominee's impact. Eligible nominees must be educators who work at a public or private K-12 school located in the 50 United States or Washington, D.C. , and must be active educators during the 2026-2027 school year.

Entries will be judged on originality, the level of strength and kindness displayed, and the nominee's positive influence. Up to 10 finalists will advance to a public voting period held from Oct. 8 to Oct. 22, 2026, with the Grand Prize winner announced at the educator's school during the week of Nov. 9. To nominate an educator, please visit Heroesoftheclassroom.com.

About Campus Multimedia

Campus Multimedia is the nation's leader in brand activation for K-12 schools. By connecting our network of over 84,000 schools with aligned brands, we provide resources, recognition and revenue to strengthen school communities. Our turnkey programs empower schools while helping brands create authentic local connections that drive engagement and lifelong loyalty. To learn more, please visit https://www.campusmultimedia.com/ .

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS IS A SKILL BASED CONTEST. Void where prohibited. To nominate, individual must be 18+ and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. or DC. To be nominated, individual must be a legal resident of the 50 U.S. or DC, legal age of majority and a current teacher at a K-12 public or private school located in the 50 U.S or DC. Nominations must be received by 9/8/26. To vote for a teacher, individual must be 18+ and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. or DC. Votes must be received by 10/22/26. Total ARV of all prizes: $54,000. For Official Rules & complete details, visit www.heroesoftheclassroom.com. Sponsor: Kimberly-Clark Global Sales, LLC.

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SOURCE Campus Multimedia