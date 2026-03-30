Parents and Educators Want More Brands in More Schools: New Research Reveals Underleveraged Partnership Opportunity

National survey of parents and teens conducted by Campus Multimedia and YouGov reveals K-12 schools are one of the most trusted institutions, opening opportunities for brands to engage communities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents trust community organizations and schools more than other institutions, according to new findings from a survey conducted by Campus Multimedia—the nation's leader in brand activation for K-12 schools. Most U.S. parents (61%) are more likely to trust brands that actively support their child's school than brands that do not, and 88% of school leaders report increased trust in brands that demonstrate visible school involvement.

The "Untapped Trust Advantage: Why Brands Win by Showing Up for K-12 Education" report from Campus Multimedia and YouGov relies on data from a survey of parents of K-12 children across the country with a subset of teens, ages 12 to 17. Key takeaways highlight a surging demand for meaningful involvement from brands in the education space.

Green Light: Teachers & Parents Say Yes to Brands In Schools

97% of school leaders say their school is open to receiving support from community sponsors or brands (Source: Campus Multimedia)

of school leaders say their school is open to receiving support from community sponsors or brands (Source: Campus Multimedia) 73% of parents and 70% of teen (aged 12-17) students wish a brand would partner with or "adopt" their school to help fund programs and activities

of parents and of teen (aged 12-17) students wish a brand would partner with or "adopt" their school to help fund programs and activities 72% of parents support brand sponsorships in schools

Support That Sells: School Endorsement Sparks Consumer Action

85% of school leaders say they would choose a brand involved in their school over one that is not (Source: Campus Multimedia)

of school leaders say they would choose a brand involved in their school over one that is not (Source: Campus Multimedia) 71% of parents say brands that sponsor programs benefitting students and teachers are more deserving of their business

of parents say brands that sponsor programs benefitting students and teachers are more deserving of their business 69% of parents are more likely to purchase from a brand involved in their child's school

"In an era of shifting trust and changing influence, our new research shows that parents' trust in schools remains steady and strong," says Karl Mawhinney, Founder and CEO, Campus Multimedia. "With schools in desperate need of resources and brands looking to support where community trust already lives, we're now ready for a world where K-12 sponsorships become a powerful way of supporting our communities."

Parents identify school funding and in-classroom support from brands as most impactful, placing emphasis on those that invest in creating and elevating opportunities for students.

Proof in Practice: Brand Support in Action

Through the "A Student Above" program, Jersey Mike's recognizes student-athletes and high achievers across the country, partnering with over 6,500 high schools and distributing over 10 million coupons through trusted coaches and educators. Their commitment includes weekly recognition, staff support, and national contests that capture widespread attention.

"The 'A Student Above' program has allowed us to recognize students who might otherwise go unseen - and that kind of recognition matters," said John Perosino, Athletic Director at Cheshire High School, Cheshire, CT. "What started as a student award program has grown into a true community partnership. Our local Jersey Mike's has supported fundraisers, helped increase game attendance, and partnered with families to support our teams. When a brand shows up consistently for students, it builds real goodwill in the community and earns trust in a way traditional advertising simply can't."

"Our survey shows that parents and teens are very open to having brands in schools, and are more likely to place their trust and purchasing power behind brands that partner with their school," says Chris Melchiorre, Senior Vice President, YouGov.

For more survey insights, please visit the link here.

About Campus Multimedia

Campus Multimedia connects brands with K-12 schools to generate meaningful impact for students, educators, and communities by building strategic partnerships that provide schools with resources, rewards, and recognition while giving brands authentic ways to engage with school communities at scale. To learn more, please visit campusmultimedia.com.

About YouGov

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

As innovators and pioneers of online market research, we have a strong reputation as a trusted source of accurate data and insights. Testament to this, YouGov data is regularly referenced by the global press, and we are consistently one of the most quoted market research sources in the world. To learn more, please visit yougov.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Pernal

Gray Wolf for Campus Multimedia

[email protected]

SOURCE Campus Multimedia