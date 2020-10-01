Nominations Now Open for the SANS 2020 Difference Makers Awards

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced that the call for nominations for the SANS 2020 Difference Makers Awards is now open. SANS is accepting nominations for individuals, teams, and groups from within the SANS community who have implemented security processes or technology in 2020 that resulted in meaningful and measurable advances in security.

Nominations are open through October 19, 2020. The criteria for nominees are:

Must have led the implementation and deployment of security processes or controls in 2020 that either (a) made measurable increases in cybersecurity or (b) enabled new business initiatives (use of the Internet of Things, cloud, agile development, Digital Government, etc.) while maintaining required security levels.

The deployed solution(s) must show advances or innovation over common levels of practice.

Must be willing, and have management approval, to be publicly acknowledged. Company or agency names can be kept anonymous if necessary.

Awards categories include, but are not limited to:

Meeting Work from Home/Pandemic Workplace Changes

Enhancing the Security Workforce

Implementing the Critical Security Controls

Meaningful Security Metrics

Mitigating Advanced Threats

Turning Awareness into Improved Security

Vertical Industry Difference Makers: ICS, Healthcare, Government, etc.

Nominations will be evaluated by a team from SANS, security industry analysts, and thought leaders. Winners will be announced and celebrated in December at the virtual SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2020 training event

To learn more about the SANS Difference Makers Awards, visit: www.sans.org/cyber-innovation-awards/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

