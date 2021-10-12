Nominations Now Open for the SANS 2021 Difference Makers Awards

The call for nominations for the SANS Institute 2021 Difference Makers Awards is now open Tweet this

The criteria for nominees are:

Must have led the implementation and deployment of security processes or controls in 2021 that either (a) made measurable increases in cybersecurity or (b) enabled new business initiatives (use of the Internet of Things, cloud, agile development, Digital Government, etc.) while maintaining required security levels.

The deployed solution(s) must show advances or innovation over common levels of practice.

Must be willing, and have management approval, to be publicly acknowledged. Company or agency names can be kept anonymous if necessary.

Awards categories include, but are not limited to:

Meeting Work From Home/Pandemic Workplace Changes

Enhancing the Security Workforce

Implementing the Critical Security Controls

Meaningful Security Metrics

Mitigating Advanced Threats

Turning Awareness into Improved Security

Vertical Industry Difference Makers: ICS, Healthcare, Government, etc.

"Over the past 9 years we've had a very diverse and global group of people celebrated as Difference Makers," said SANS Director of Emerging Security Trends John Pescatore. "SANS Difference Makers have gone on to both raise the bar on cybersecurity and inspire others to do so, as well."

Nominations will be evaluated by a team from SANS, security industry analysts, and thought leaders. Winners will be announced and celebrated in December at the virtual SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2021 training event. To learn more about the SANS Difference Makers Awards, visit: https://www.sans.org/about/awards/difference-makers/2021/?msc-difference-makers-awards

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cyber security training events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

