Nominations Open for 2025 Defense IT Summit Flywheel Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, opened the Flywheel Award nominations for the 2025 Defense IT Summit.

The Flywheel Awards will be presented on February 27, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia, at the Defense IT Summit. The awards will recognize the key accomplishments of federal and defense leaders in transforming and innovating national security technology through the programs they oversee. The entry deadline is December 20 and finalists will be announced on January 6.

"The Flywheel Awards embody what it means to be a transformer in defense IT, and it is our goal to continuously recognize these leaders," said Amy Kluber, Editor-in-Chief. "During the Defense IT Summit, the Awards will recognize the accomplishments made by defense leaders and the programs that they work on that transform and innovate national security technology."

The Defense IT Summit Flywheel Award categories include:

Rising Star

Emerging Tech Innovator

Cyber Defender

Digital Transformer

Data Advocate

Nominees must be federal IT employees and submission achievements must be from January 2024 to present.

Nominations for the Defense IT Summit Flywheel Awards are open until December 20. Submit nominations here.

Visit the Defense IT Summit event page to view the full event agenda, speaker lineup and register for this must-attend event. Tickets are going fast, register today.

About GovCIO Media & Research

GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government.

Media Contact

Emyly Hall

Sr. Communications & Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO Media & Research