Nominations Open for 2026 Workers' Comp Risk Management Award for Excellence

Hard Deadline to Submit Entries: May 15, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now open for the 2026 Workers' Comp Risk Management Award for Excellence, an annual professional honor that recognizes organizations and professionals who demonstrate outstanding performance in workers' compensation risk management, safety, and return-to-work programs. The nomination deadline is May 15, 2026.

Presented by PropertyCasualty360 in partnership with Workers' Compensation Institute, the annual award spotlights innovative strategies that improve outcomes for injured workers, reduce claims costs, and advance workplace safety.

Here's what submitters need to know:

Submitters nominating on behalf of a program must work in the risk management department of a U.S. organization and be at least partially responsible for the firm's workers' comp program. Carriers and brokers, while not directly eligible as submitters, should encourage clients/policyholders to nominate.

Each nomination must include a high-resolution image of the organization's logo. Files must be in color and in .jpg format. Winners also will be asked to provide worksite and staff photography.

For preparation purposes, the complete nomination form is available for download here. Please note that all final entries must be submitted online via the nomination portal (e-mail and fax are not acceptable). Late entries will not be considered.

For inquiries regarding this recognition, visit the award FAQ page or contact Editor in Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson.

Here's what winners receive:

An exclusive feature profile on PropertyCasualty360.com in August.

Complimentary registration for the 2026 WCI Workers' Compensation Educational Conference.

One night of accommodations during the 2026 WCI Workers' Compensation Educational Conference.

Recognition during a live keynote trophy presentation and additional recognition during the 2026 WCI Workers' Compensation Educational Conference.

A private, hosted dinner during the 2026 WCI Workers' Compensation Educational Conference.

A broadcast video interview conducted during the WCI Educational Conference by the hosts of the "Out Front Ideas" podcast" and educational series.

A profile in a special-edition PropertyCasualty360 print magazine distributed only at the WCI Educational Conference.

Recognition on PropertyCasualty360's social channels and email newsletters, as well as the sponsors' social channels and publications.

Don't wait! Elevate stories about ingenuity, collaboration, and humanity in the workers' compensation insurance and risk management sectors by submitting a nomination today for the 2026 Workers' Comp Risk Management Award for Excellence. For more information, visit https://events.propertycasualty360.com/wcrm-awards.

About PropertyCasualty360

PropertyCasualty360, part of the Arc network, connects the full P&C ecosystem across carriers, brokers, agents, risk managers, and claims professionals. Unlike niche competitors that remain anchored in print or siloed in specialty sectors, PropertyCasualty360 reaches every corner of the market with a dynamic, digital platform. Through trusted editorial, strategic insights, and high-impact marketing solutions, we deliver unmatched value to readers and measurable results for marketers.

For more information, visit: www.propertycasualty360.com

SOURCE PropertyCasualty360