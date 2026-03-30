Nominations Open for Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards

HABRI Invites Submissions Recognizing Advancements for Pets in Society

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced today that the public is now invited to submit nominations for the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards, a program designed to recognize individuals, companies and organizations from outside of the pet care industry who offer innovative programs, policies and initiatives designed to support the human-animal bond and create a more pet-friendly society.

Nominations can be submitted in six award categories and are due by May 22, 2026 Post this HABRI presents the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards

"The Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards have gone to hotels, insurance companies, law enforcement organizations, television programs, community groups, technology companies and filmmakers," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "HABRI is inviting nominations from all corners of society as we seek to highlight those who are honoring the human-animal bond and reinforcing the vital role pets play in our lives."

"PetSmart Charities is proud to return as Presenting Sponsor of the Human-Animal Bond Innovation Awards," said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities. "This program shines a light on creative, collaborative approaches that expand opportunities for people and pets to thrive together."

Nominations can be submitted in six award categories:

Pet-Inclusive Culture: Recognizes companies, organizations or institutions creating a pet-inclusive culture within communities, groups and/or workplaces.

Public Service: Recognizes organizations with impactful programs to protect and strengthen the human-animal bond in their communities.

Pet-Inclusive Infrastructure: Recognizes companies, organizations or institutions purposefully developing transportation, architecture or environments to safeguard and strengthen the human-animal bond.

Media: Recognizes an individual, media outlet or creative multi-media content that positively educates people about and illuminates key aspects of the human-animal bond.

Technology: Recognizes companies, organizations or institutions leveraging technology to strengthen the human-animal bond, including digital tools, data-driven solutions or tech-enabled programs that enhance the connection between people and their pets.

International: Recognizes companies, organizations or institutions outside of the United States that exemplify excellence in advancing the human-animal bond through pet-inclusive culture, programs, policies, infrastructure, technology or media initiatives that create meaningful impact in their communities.

Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted online at www.habri.org/hab-innovation-awards. Award winners will be selected at the discretion of an expert committee of pet care leaders.

The deadline for submission is May 22, 2026. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held at SuperZoo taking place in Las Vegas this August.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative research projects to scientifically document the health benefits of companion animals; informs the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

Contact:

Becca Thomas

[email protected]

614-633-5158

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)